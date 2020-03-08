Green Day performing in S’pore on March 8, 2020

Green Day, which has been a part of nearly every angsty Singaporean youth’s music playlist, is coming back to Singapore after 10 years.

The band will be playing one show on March 8, 2020.

They will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

General sales are said to start on Sept. 20, with more details on VIP packages to be announced.

After Singapore, the band will go to Bangkok on March 11, 2020.

The concert is part of the Green Day-only Asian leg of the Hella Mega Tour, and commemorates the release of their latest studio album, Father of all…

Which is obviously the short form of their more controversial song title:

In specific venues in the US, the band is joined by other emo/ pop-rock favourites Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Green Day was formed in 1986, and is best known for hits such as Basket Case, When I Come Around, American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends and 21 Guns.

The band was last in Singapore in 2010.

While there’s still some time before 2020 comes around, check out some videos of their concert below:

Top image via Green Day’s Facebook page