Girl, 17, pulled off Toa Payoh Lor 1 multi-storey car park ledge by SCDF personnel

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel managed to pull a 17-year-old girl off a ledge to safety from the top of a multi-storey car park, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Advertisement

The car park was located at Toa Payoh Lorong 1, Blk 110A.

The incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8:40pm.

The car park the girl was at is located a few hundred metres from Singapore Press Holdings where Wanbao operates out of.

When Wanbao reporters arrived at the scene, they saw a teen who was wearing a white cap sitting on the ledge at a corner of the car park, with her legs dangling in the air.

She was looking down and sobbing.

Occasionally, she changed her sitting position.

Advertisement

Eye-witness

A 62-year-old man surnamed Liu told Wanbao that at about 7:30pm, he saw the girl going up the stairs while he was going down after parking his car.

He said: “She seemed lethargic, and was going up the stairs slowly while dragging her feet.”

“But as there’s nothing wrong with someone going up the stairs at a car park, I did not pay too much attention to her.”

Lasted half an hour

About an hour later, Liu heard the commotion outside the Housing and Development Board building, and found many police cars and fire engines when he looked down.

He then realised that the girl he saw earlier was sitting on top of the car park.

About 10 SCDF personnel were present to engage the girl and to dissuade her from doing anything rash.

One kept showing her something on a mobile phone.

When they saw that the girl was distracted and not really noticing them, they moved forward swiftly and pulled her back away from the ledge.

The entire heart-stopping incident lasted about half an hour.

Advertisement

Taken away by police

The girl was later taken away by the police.

Police confirmed with Wanbao that a 17-year-old girl was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while she was conscious, and that she was arrested afterwards.

The case is still under investigation at the moment.

Support hotlines for those seeking help

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

• Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

• Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Top photo via Lianhe Wanbao & Google Maps