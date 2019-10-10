fbpx

Pick litter & a life partner at coastal clean-up dating event along Yishun Dam on Sep. 28, 2019

Clean and green makes the dream team.

Melanie Lim | September 20, 02:15 pm

Great news for singles who are into saving the environment.

Singapore’s first-ever coastal clean-up dating event will allow you to pick litter, learn more about the environment and potentially find a partner.

About Green Up!

Green Up! will take place on Sep. 28, 2019 at Yishun Dam and is a partnership between local dating agency GaiGai and social enterprise Green Nudge.

Image via Paktor Group

Clean up + picnic

Participants will team up and take part in a beach clean-up while learning about how the different sources of debris affect both human and marine environments.

After this, participants can then look forward to a romantic sunset picnic along the coastline of Yishun Dam, where speed dating rounds will allow them to mingle and get to know each other.

The picnic will be facilitated with reusable crockery, of course.

If this piques your interest, you can sign up for the event here.

Do note that vacancy for ladies are currently full, but males are welcome to join.

Event details

Address: Yishun Dam, Yishun Ave 1, Singapore 769130

Date: September 28, 2019

Time: 4:30pm – 7:30pm

Ticket price: S$49

Top image via Paktor Group

