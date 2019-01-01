Illegal for foreigners to work as Grabfood & Foodpanda riders: MOM

It is illegal for foreigners to work as riders for food delivery applications such as Deliveroo, Foodpanda and Grabfood, said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad in Parliament on Wednesday.

Zaqy was responding to a question from Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah, who asked for the number of foreigners working in such jobs over the past three years, and whether the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will restrict such jobs to locals.

MOM has taken action against social visit pass holders working illegally as food delivery riders

Zaqy said the ministry has taken action against social visit pass holders who work illegally as food delivery riders.

The penalties for doing this are a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Singaporeans who abet such offenders will also be prosecuted with the same terms.

He also said that people with information of these illegal workers should report them to MOM directly.

Lee Bee Wah: Such foreigners compete with Singaporeans earning pocket money

According to CNA, Lee highlighted that she had often been told by her residents “that they see Malaysia-registered motorcycles delivering food”.

“They are competing with our Singaporeans who are earning pocket money, so we don’t need them to come here to moonlight or do things that are illegal.”



