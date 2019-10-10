Struggling sea turtle entangled in discarded fishing nets freed by M’sia firefighters

On September 4, 2019, a heartwarming video was uploaded by Facebook group Friends of Bomba Malaysia.

It showed firefighters in Malaysia rushing to rescue a badly trapped sea turtle.

Advertisement

Heroic rescue

In the video, the turtle had been caught in a large mass of ghost fishing nets, and was struggling on the shore.

Ghost fishing gear refer to fishing equipment that have been abandoned and discarded into the ocean.

They remain a huge threat to marine life, restricting movement and causing injuries when the creatures are trapped.

The video caption, which roughly translates to “The threat of trash and nets causes marine animals to drift ashore”, implies that the turtle was so ensnared that it was unable to swim, and had probably drifted ashore.

The turtle can be seen struggling against its bonds, and was so tangled up that its body couldn’t even be seen underneath the fishing nets.

Three of the firefighters hastily worked to free the turtle with scissors.

Advertisement

After nearly four minutes in the video, the men manage to remove the fishing nets from the turtle.

One of the men then lifts up the turtle and returns it back to the sea.

The turtle looked pretty eager to get back in the water, considering how much it was flapping its fins.

They placed it back on the ground near the surf, and it happily scuttled back to its natural habitat.

Kudos to the firefighters for saving its life.

You can watch the whole six-minute-long rescue here:

Advertisement

Top photo from Friends of Bomba Malaysia / FB