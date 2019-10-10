Father in S’pore allegedly raped daughter twice in 1 night

A man in Singapore is currently facing trial for raping his daughter in 2016.

According to CNA, the man and his daughter — both unnamed due to a gag order — drank alcohol together before the incident happened on March 27, 2016.

Raped daughter twice in one night

The girl, who was 23 then, fell asleep and woke up to find her father naked and touching her private parts from outside her shorts.

At that time, the girl’s mother had gone to stay with her son, leaving the girl alone with her father, who was a forklift driver at a logistics company.

The father, then 48, then allegedly placed a penknife on his daughter’s neck and threatened her, “Don’t shout, I’ll slash you.”

He then raped the girl twice.

The father also allegedly threatened his daughter by saying, “Take out your clothings, otherwise I will use the knife to cut you till you die.”

He also allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him by threatening to cut her throat, reported Today.

When she tried to wrestle the penknife away from her father, he punched and strangled the girl.

Diagnosed with PTSD

The next morning, the girl managed to get her phone back from her father and left the house, pretending to buy drinks.

She then called an unnamed person who brought her to Jurong Police Division headquarters where she met her brother and lodged a police report, reported Today.

The father was arrested by 8pm the same day.

During a hospital evaluation, a doctor found a cut under the girl’s hairline.

A Health Sciences Authority (HSA) analyst also matched the father’s DNA to that found in the semen on the girl’s shorts.

The girl was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depressive symptoms at the Institute of Mental Health.

According to Today, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Yiwen told the court:

“The victim was made to suffer indignities, humiliation and pain at the hands of the man that she loved and called ‘appa’, as the accused committed the acts in the charges, callously ignoring her pleas to let her go”

If the father is convicted of aggravated rape, he will face a jail sentence of up to 20 years.

The conviction also carries a minimum 12 strokes of the cane but as he is above 50, he cannot be caned.

