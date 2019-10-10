Man, 23, jailed 5 years & 3 months for using counterfeit S$50 notes to buy food

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for five years and three months for using counterfeit S$50 notes.

Ng Kah Chun was convicted in court on Sep. 17, 2019.

About the case

The police received a report on Feb. 12, 2018 that two counterfeit S$50 notes were presented for payment at a convenience store along Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

Ng had used the counterfeit notes to pay for meals at the convenience store.

It was previously reported that court documents showed that Ng, who was unemployed at the time of the offence, had also presented a counterfeit note on Feb 11, 2016 at around 8pm, to pay for food items worth S$28.50.

Through follow up investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day.

A printer, a laptop and several pieces of counterfeit S$50 and S$100 notes were seized.

Ng’s imprisonment was for

• one charge of counterfeiting currency notes,

• one charge of using them as genuine counterfeit currency notes,

• one charge of possession of counterfeit currency notes, and

• one charge of making or possessing instruments for counterfeiting currency notes, as well as

• one charge of possession of offensive weapon

What should public do with counterfeit notes

Members of the public are advised to be wary of receiving possible counterfeit notes.

If you have received any suspected counterfeit currency note, you should:

 Report it to the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre;

 Delay the person(s) who presented the suspected counterfeit note, if possible, and call the Police at ‘999’ immediately;

 Note the description of the person(s) who presented the counterfeit note, including gender, race, age, height, built, clothing, tattoo and language/ dialect spoken;

 Note the description of the vehicle used, if any, including its registration

number; and

 Limit the handling of the suspected counterfeit note and place it in a protective covering, such as an envelope, to prevent further tampering. Hand it over to the police immediately.

Information on the security features of genuine Singapore currency is available on the Monetary Authority of Singapore website.

