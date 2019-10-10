fbpx

Back

Child model Ella Gross, 11, uses products worth hundreds of dollars for skincare routine

Even adults can't match up to this level.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 13, 11:42 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Ella Gross is an 11-year-old Korean-American child model who has a whopping 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

She became an internet sensation owing to her good genes and cherubic looks.

She has been compared to Jennie from Blackpink and actress Song Hye Kyo.

A Baskin Robbin commercial in mid-2019 attracted some controversy as her actions were scrutinised and some quarters saw them as being beyond her years.

Koreans found 11-year-old girl eating ice cream so sexual, Baskin-Robbins had to apologise for commercial

Nonetheless, Gross has become a one-child endorsement machine despite her tender age.

She has fronted many international brands, such as Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch, which regularly target an adult demographic.

Skincare routine

While not even in her teens yet and nowhere experiencing pubescent woes such as oily skin, acnes, and pimples, Gross as a child has flawless skin.

But that hasn’t stopped her from touting her skincare routine and some of the products she uses in a recent Instagram Story that has garnered over 200,000 live viewings.

Skincare routine

At the start of the video, Gross said that she will be showing “a little bit” of what she puts on her face.

Gross’s routine started with using cleansing pads to clean her face before using a toner.

She mentioned that she has a lot of toners — she will use a different one daily.

Then, she introduced a serum, which she said she does not use every day.

Gross then applied moisturiser and finished the routine off with night cream.

After going through her night time routine, she also revealed that she uses a mix of sunscreen in the day.

How much?

Naturally, such a dedicated skincare routine has led to envy and a scrutiny of how much the products cost:

Gross, in all likelihood, received her products as sponsored items and did not have to pay a cent.

Extensive collection of skincare products

For those who are interested, here are the products Gross shared in the video and their estimated prices.

Some products are not available in Singapore and the most expensive one would be La Mer Blue Heart moisturising cream.

Cleansing products

Left: Corsx One Step Pimple Pad (70pcs) – S$22.90
Right: Stridex Sensitive Acne Medication Pads (55pcs) – S$22.

Toners

Left: Laneige Essential Power Skin Refiner (200ml) – S$42; Middle: Kiehls’Cucumber Herbal Alcohol-Free Toner (250ml) – S$43
Right: Mario Badescu witch hazel & rosewater toner (236ml) – S$22

Serum

Pineapple-C Brightening Serum (30ml) – about S$70 t0 S$88

Moisturisers

Left: Lululun Moist Gel Cream (80g) – S$40; Middle: Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask (80ml) – S$80
Right: Watermelon lotion Glow Recipe’s Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer (60ml) – S$70

Lamer cream: Crème de la Mer (30ml) – S$239 and Blue Heart (100ml) – S$636

Sun screens

Left: Dr. G Green Mild Up Sun SPF50 + PA ++++ (50ml)-S$28
Middle:La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid N / C Skin SPF 50 (50ml) – S$34 and La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid (50ml) – S$130
Right: PCA Skin Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 45 (60g) – S$60

All photos and screenshots from Ella Gross’s Instagram

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Struggling sea turtle entangled in discarded fishing nets freed by M'sia firefighters

Poor turt.

September 13, 10:35 am

1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang bubble tea at Compass One from Sep. 13-15, 2019

Chiong.

September 13, 10:21 am

Yusof Ishak was the only S'pore president to live in The Istana

Most other presidents resided in the east of Singapore in their own homes.

September 13, 03:21 am

Man uses mop to catch python slithering outside Serangoon nightclub

It is unknown what happened to the python after it was caught by the man.

September 13, 02:54 am

Indonesia minister blames M'sia for causing haze

Malaysian minister says her Indonesian counterpart is 'in denial'.

September 13, 01:52 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close