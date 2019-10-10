Child model Ella Gross, 11, uses products worth hundreds of dollars for skincare routine

Ella Gross is an 11-year-old Korean-American child model who has a whopping 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

She became an internet sensation owing to her good genes and cherubic looks.

She has been compared to Jennie from Blackpink and actress Song Hye Kyo.

A Baskin Robbin commercial in mid-2019 attracted some controversy as her actions were scrutinised and some quarters saw them as being beyond her years.

Nonetheless, Gross has become a one-child endorsement machine despite her tender age.

She has fronted many international brands, such as Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch, which regularly target an adult demographic.

Skincare routine

While not even in her teens yet and nowhere experiencing pubescent woes such as oily skin, acnes, and pimples, Gross as a child has flawless skin.

But that hasn’t stopped her from touting her skincare routine and some of the products she uses in a recent Instagram Story that has garnered over 200,000 live viewings.

At the start of the video, Gross said that she will be showing “a little bit” of what she puts on her face.

Gross’s routine started with using cleansing pads to clean her face before using a toner.

She mentioned that she has a lot of toners — she will use a different one daily.

Then, she introduced a serum, which she said she does not use every day.

Gross then applied moisturiser and finished the routine off with night cream.

After going through her night time routine, she also revealed that she uses a mix of sunscreen in the day.

How much?

Naturally, such a dedicated skincare routine has led to envy and a scrutiny of how much the products cost:

Gross, in all likelihood, received her products as sponsored items and did not have to pay a cent.

Extensive collection of skincare products

For those who are interested, here are the products Gross shared in the video and their estimated prices.

Some products are not available in Singapore and the most expensive one would be La Mer Blue Heart moisturising cream.

Cleansing products

Left: Corsx One Step Pimple Pad (70pcs) – S$22.90

Right: Stridex Sensitive Acne Medication Pads (55pcs) – S$22.

Toners

Left: Laneige Essential Power Skin Refiner (200ml) – S$42; Middle: Kiehls’Cucumber Herbal Alcohol-Free Toner (250ml) – S$43

Right: Mario Badescu witch hazel & rosewater toner (236ml) – S$22

Serum

Pineapple-C Brightening Serum (30ml) – about S$70 t0 S$88

Moisturisers

Left: Lululun Moist Gel Cream (80g) – S$40; Middle: Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask (80ml) – S$80

Right: Watermelon lotion Glow Recipe’s Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer (60ml) – S$70

Lamer cream: Crème de la Mer (30ml) – S$239 and Blue Heart (100ml) – S$636

Sun screens

Left: Dr. G Green Mild Up Sun SPF50 + PA ++++ (50ml)-S$28

Middle:La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid N / C Skin SPF 50 (50ml) – S$34 and La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid (50ml) – S$130

Right: PCA Skin Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 45 (60g) – S$60

All photos and screenshots from Ella Gross’s Instagram