Elderly man escorted off Scoot flight to S’pore after refusing to move from emergency exit seat

He did not meet the requirements to sit there.

Tanya Ong | September 20, 11:18 am

On Sep. 16, 2019, a man believed to be in his early 60s was escorted off a Scoot flight at Changi Airport.

The flight TR713 was from Athens to Singapore.

Refused to move from emergency exit row seat

According to a Straits Times report, the man had moved to an emergency exit row seat before the plane was scheduled to land at 3:35am.

He had moved to the seats with another younger man, who was holding crutches.

Caused commotion, escorted off plane

Cabin crew repeatedly told the duo to return to their seats, and the men reportedly caused a commotion when some passengers also asked them to move.

The younger man eventually did so, but the elderly man refused.

When the plane landed, the elderly man was escorted off the plane by auxiliary police.

A passenger on the plane was quoted by ST as saying that everyone was not able to deplane until the man was escorted off.

Did not meet certain requirements

Passengers sitting at such seats have to meet certain requirements as part of safety guidelines.

For instance, they need to be fully able-bodied and capable of opening exit doors in case of an emergency.

Such requirements apply to all passengers, regardless of whether or not they have paid extra for more legroom.

According to Scoot’s policy:

“Scoot reserves the right to reassign the guest to another seat, even after boarding, if we deem the guest to be unfit to act in the unlikely event of an emergency or unable to fulfil Scoot’s or general flight safety requirements.”

Both men did not meet these requirements.

Top photo via Scoot FB & Trip Advisor

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

