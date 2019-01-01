S’porean working in social services shares how to help strangers asking for money without giving cash

One lady in Singapore has shared a detailed Facebook post on how Singaporeans can be more empathetic and helpful to the disadvantaged in Singapore.

Advertisement

Ask them if they need any help

The post begins with her describing a scenario of someone asking for S$2 to buy food or take the bus.

“People don’t usually go on the streets to ask for money unless they really need it,” she said.

However, if one is uncomfortable with giving them money, she suggested that one could “ask how they are doing” and “if they need any help”.

Advertisement

Useful questions and responses

The lady apparently started working at one of the Social Service Offices in Singapore recently, where she and her team help disadvantaged Singaporeans apply for financial assistance.

In her post, she added a disclaimer, saying that these suggestions are her own and have not been endorsed by the government.

However, in her view, here are some helpful questions and potential responses that one could offer:

“Have you eaten today?”

The lady said that if the person says that they consistently do not have enough food, you may ask them for permission to call the ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000.

One may also show them the nearest Social Service Office or Meet-the-People sessions are, where they may be entitled to food vouchers and further referrals to food ration groups.

Advertisement

And if they are open to answering more questions:

“Do you have a place to live?”

If the person does not, the lady suggested encouraging them to visit a Social Service Office or Family Service Centre, which can assist with HDB rental flat applications as well as transitional shelters.

With their permission, one may also inform Homeless Hearts of Singapore, which sends volunteers to befriend the homeless.

“Is there anything I can help you with?”

Sometimes, these people may need help with small things, such as translating a letter in English, replacing a lost IC or navigating bureaucratic processes.

They may also be referred to befriending services like Lions Befrienders or Senior Activity Centres.

Advertisement

Helping in little ways

The lady said that “it’s fine to not know all the answers to their questions”, but there is “usually something small you can help people with if you ask”.

The important thing, she noted, is to treat them with kindness and respect. For instance, one should not take photos or videos without their permission.

“Feel free to offer any assistance you can, or further suggestions,” she added.

This is her Facebook post:

Advertisement

Top photo via FB/Lions Befrienders.