Family in S’pore allegedly dumped pet dog in dark, dirty & humid room after it ‘outgrew’ cuteness

A family in Singapore, who bought a dog on impulse, allegedly left it in filthy, deplorable conditions after the canine “outgrew” its cuteness.

Severely neglected

According to animal welfare society Voices For Animals (VFA), the dog was cast aside in a room, where he was caged next to a rubbish chute.

The room smelled terrible, and the environment was hot, humid, and dark.

Rodents were present as well.

Photos of the dog showed that it had been severely neglected with overgrown nails and fur.

In addition to the alleged lack of social interaction, there were no toys or any other forms of stimulation in sight.

The rescue

The dog was rescued after people heard his barks and informed VFA of its plight.

VFA did not specify who these people were.

The organisation then brought the dog for his first grooming session in a very long while, if not ever, where the animal’s fur was so matted that the groomer had difficulty shaving it.

Despite what he had been through, the canine remained playful and affectionate towards humans, licking those who petted him.

The dog is currently with VFA, which will put him up on adoption once he is ready.

Top image via Voices For Animals/Facebook