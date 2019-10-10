Man ruthlessly slaps his dog with slipper in Pasir Ris

On Sep. 18, a man was filmed using his slipper to repeatedly slap his pet dog.

Advertisement

Hitting the dog’s body

The video, which was uploaded to Stomp, was filmed at Block 110 Pasir Ris Street 11.

In the footage, the man hit his dog’s body three times before putting the slipper back on his foot.

The dog was on a leash and the slaps could be heard from several metres away

The dog, which looks like a beagle, appeared startled by the abuse.

Advertisement

Reactions to video

Comments from Stomp‘s Facebook page showed that Singaporeans are angered by the man’s actions:

Advertisement

Jaipal Singh Gill, executive director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) told Stomp that such cases of abuse are unfortunately too common.

He said: “There is no reason reason to hit a dog and to cause it unnecessary pain. Physically assaulting an animal in order to discipline it is an archaic and counterproductive practice.”

“When dogs are hit, they might lose trust in their owners and develop problematic behaviours like fear-biting. The SPCA advocates for modern, humane and force-free training methods which are much more effective in the long run.”

Top photos via Stomp.