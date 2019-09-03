fbpx

Back

Less than 50% of S’porean parents take maximum childcare leave allowance: MSF

The figure is rising, very slowly.

Matthias Ang | September 3, 09:04 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Less than half of both working fathers and mothers have taken the maximum number of days granted under Government-Paid Child Care Leave (GPCL) and Extended Child Care Leave (ECL) between 2016 and 2018.

This was revealed by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee in a written reply to Nominated Member of Parliament Walter Theseira and MP Louis Ng in Parliament, on Monday and Tuesday.

Lee added however, the take-up rate for this is gradually rising.

Background: What is GPCL and ECL?

The GPCL allows working parents with children below seven years of age to take up to six days of childcare leave.

Employers absorb the cost for the first to third days, and the government reimburses companies for the remaining three.

Working parents with children aged seven to 12 are provided with two days of government-paid ECL.

The ECL scheme was first implemented in 2013.

Breakdown of parents by number of days taken for childcare leave

Lee showed the following statistics, broken down over the past three years, and the percentage of parents who took four, five and six days:

Source: MSF

The figures also don’t include parents whose employers did not file claims from the government, as well as those who only took between one and three days.

And for ECL, the percentages of parents who took one and both days between 2016 and 2018 are as follows:

Source: MSF

And these are the figures produced in response to Theseira’s question, requesting the breakdown by age groups of parents who take childcare leave:

Source: MSF
Source: MSF

Ng previously called for more childcare leave

This is not the first time Ng has touched on childcare leave.

Back in February, Ng voiced his opinion that the current six days of childcare leave under the GPCL are insufficient.

Ng added that it did not make sense that the leave entitlement did not increase as parents had more children.

Additionally, given that Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) has become more commonplace, six days of childcare leave may not be enough for parents who have to take time off to care for their children.

Ng also shared his personal experience of all three of his children contracting HFMD consecutively, and said he was unsure if parents with two or more children would have enough annual leave after using up their childcare leave entitlements.

MP Louis Ng’s call for more childcare leave in S’pore gains traction online

Top image from PAP Community Foundation Facebook page

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Lee Bee Wah asks if DNA testing can solve high-rise sanitary pad littering problem

'I have seen soiled sanitary pads on the roof of covered walkways and on the floor.'

September 3, 07:10 pm

S'pore hotel occupancy highest in 14 years as protests persist in Hong Kong

An analyst says that Singapore "could benefit twice as much from the Hong Kong fallout".

September 3, 06:56 pm

Korean star Ku Hye Sun refuses to divorce because her husband took her cat

She is taking an 'indefinite leave' from showbiz too.

September 3, 06:31 pm

S'poreans can now pick rubbish in parks for fun anytime using free tools available there

It is, after all, 'Cleaned & Green' Singapore.

September 3, 06:09 pm

Employees in S'pore will get higher compensation payouts more quickly for workplace injuries

The changes kick in Jan. 1, 2020.

September 3, 05:52 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close