Disney animation exhibition at ArtScience Museum from Oct. 26, 2019 – March 29, 2020

The Disney: Magic of Animation exhibition will be running at the ArtScience Museum from Oct. 26, 2019 to March.

It is the exhibition’s first time in Southeast Asia.

Visitors will be able to feast their eyes on 500 art pieces, including original drawings, paintings, sketches and concept art curated by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library.

The show also includes projections, audio-visual displays, and hands-on activities.

Over 90 years of animation history will be on display, from Disney’s first cartoon with a synchronised soundtrack Steamboat Willie (1928), to classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and The Lion King (1994) and blockbusters like Frozen (2013), Zootopia (2016), and Moana (2016).

Original artworks from Frozen 2 will also make its debut.

The exhibition will be presented in five chapters, from the pioneer of animation techniques to technological innovations that have revolutionised filmmaking throughout the century.

Here are the ticket prices:

Address: 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

Date: Oct. 26, 2019 – March 29, 2020

