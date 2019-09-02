Decathlon to open new outlet at Punggol Waterway Point in Nov. 2019

For sports enthusiasts living in the northeast of Singapore, here’s a piece of good news.

Decathlon opening at Waterway Point

According to Singapore Atrium Sale, French sporting retailer Decathlon will be opening a new outlet at Waterway Point in Punggol.

Apparently, Decathlon will be replacing GG<5, a local women’s fashion brand.

The outlet will be located on the first level of the mall’s west wing, beside Skechers.

Currently, there are four physical experience Decathlon stores in Singapore located at Stadium Boulevard, Joo Koon, Bedok and City Square Mall.

Decathlon also has two other click-and-collect stores at Holland Village and Novena.

In 2020, a new Decathlon outlet will also be opening in Orchard.

It will replace Metro as The Centrepoint’s anchor tenant.

Noice.

Top photo from Google Maps and Decathlon