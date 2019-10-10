S’pore’s top litigator Davinder Singh inducted into hall of fame for lawyers

Davinder Singh, one of Singapore’s top litigators, has been inducted into Benchmark Litigation’s hall of fame, The Straits Times reported.

The award recognises his outstanding legal career and achievements in dispute resolution.

At 62, Davinder is the first lawyer from the Asia-Pacific region to have been inducted.

He is also the only winner from the Asia-Pacific region.

Won many awards

The US-based legal publisher covers the litigation and dispute resolution market in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, although coverage was recently extended to Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Davinder credited his family and the people he worked with for his win, noting that it would not have been possible without their support.

Davinder is recognised as a top litigator and arbitration counsel both locally and overseas, and has been ranked by Asia-Pacific Legal 500 as a leading lawyer in dispute resolution for 18 consecutive years.

He has also been recently named Lawyer of the Year in litigation by Best Lawyers (2020 edition).

Davinder also has an active international arbitration practice, and is also the chairman of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

The high profile litigator spent 37 years in local law firm Drew & Napier until earlier this year, when he left to set up his own practice.

Involved in many high-profile cases

Davinder has been involved in a number of high-profile cases in Singapore, many of which are familiar to the public.

In 2007, he acted for the then Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in defamation claims against the Far Eastern Economic Review, and won the case.

In 2018, he represented Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) in a lawsuit against several Worker’s Party heavyweights, on behalf of Drew & Napier.

More recently, the chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), Terry Xu, was served a Writ of Summons by Davinder Singh Chambers LLC, a law firm set up by Davinder.

Other law firms won awards as well

Davinder was inducted into the 12-year-old publication’s hall of fame at an Asia-Pacific awards event held in Hong Kong on Sep. 19.

At the same awards ceremony, Singapore law firms Rajah & Tann, as well as Drew & Napier, won Firm of the Year awards for three of the 10 specific areas.

In the Asia litigation category, six of the 14 Impact Cases of the Year belonged to Singapore, including the high-profile City Harvest Church breach of trust case.

