Taiwanese voice actor behind La Bi Xiao Xin or Crayon Shin-chan dies from cancer at 49

RIP, your legacy lives on in Shin-chan.

Ashley Tan | September 17, 06:56 pm

Many of you might fondly remember the 90s Japanese anime La Bi Xiao Xin, more accurately known as Crayon Shin-chan.

The titular character Shin-chan, or Xiao Xin when dubbed in Mandarin, is best known for his thick eyebrows and bizarre penchant for mooning (baring his butt at) people.

And from his instantly-recognisable deep voice, few might know that Shin-chan’s voice actor was a woman.

Photo from 蔣篤慧 / FB

Sadly, the Taiwanese voice actor, Chiang Tu-hui, passed away on Sep. 16, 2019 at the age of 49.

Succumbed to cervical cancer

Facebook page AV Voices (VOICES音伉網) announced the actor’s passing in the morning at 11am with a simple statement which said, “Ms. Chiang Tu-hui left us this morning, and we will always miss you.”

Taiwan News reported that Chiang was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She reportedly succumbed to the disease on Sep. 16 at 7:13am.

Her cause of death was attributed to multiple organ failure.

Before her untimely death, Jiang had changed her Facebook profile photo as well.

Photo from 蔣篤慧 / FB

Chiang’s brother-in-law stated that a low-profile wake will be held, and there will be no public farewell, reported 8 Days.

Chiang started her voice acting career at 24, and had since lent her voice to several other Mandarin-dubbed Japanese animes like Naruto, Detective Conan, Chibi Maruko-chan, Attack on Titan and Yu Yu Hakusho.

If you’re feeling downcast after reading this piece of news, here’s an episode of La Bi Xiao Xin to cheer you up.

Top photo from S.E. 啟動電競 / FB and 蔣篤慧 / FB

