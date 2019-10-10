fbpx

Cleaner arrested for storing 563g of heroin in Yishun workplace

Four other men were also arrested by the CNB in two separate operations.

Jason Fan | September 20, 06:20 pm

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested five suspected drug offenders in two separate operations, on Sep. 19.

Photo from CNB.

The CNB officers also seized S$78,000 worth of drugs, including 1kg of heroin.

One of the suspects, a 49-year-old man, hid heroin in a cleaner rest room where he worked.

Suspect hid heroin in the cleaner room

CNB officers arrested four suspected drug offenders, and seized about 1kg of heroin, among other drugs, in an operation on Sep. 19.

Officers observed a 48-year-old Singaporean man, a suspected trafficker, and a 30-year-old Malaysian man, meeting at a multi-storey carpark near Woodlands Avenue 6.

The Malaysian man was arrested and found with S$3,000 cash after the Singaporean man left the carpark in a van.

The van was later intercepted at the junction of Gambas Avenue and Sembawang Road. The 48-year-old Singaporean was arrested, along with another 49-year-old Singaporean also in the van.

Officers found 462g of heroin within the vehicle.

Photo from CNB.
Photo from CNB.

The 49-year-old suspect was later escorted to his workplace near Yishun Street 81, where he worked as a cleaner at a private residential estate.

Officers found about 563g of heroin, 34g of Ice and two Erimin-5 tablets inside the cleaner rest room.

A 51-year-old man, who is a suspected drug abuser, was also arrested in the process, and was found to be in possession of a small amount of Ice and some drug-taking utensils.

The teenager was found with 345g of cannabis

In a separate operation, an 18-year old Singaporean was arrested for suspected trafficking of cannabis at a void deck near Serangoon North Avenue 1.

CNB officers escorted him to his apartment, where 345g of cannabis and a digital weighing scale was found.

Photo from CNB.

Investigations are still ongoing.

All images from CNB

