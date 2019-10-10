Johor Customs foils attempt to smuggle S$219,000 of contraband cigarettes from S’pore to Johor

Contraband cigarettes worth approximately S$219,000 were seized by the Johor Customs Department on Sep. 11.

However, in a surprising twist, the confiscated cigarettes were not meant to be smuggled into Singapore, according to Malay Mail.

Instead, the contraband originated from Singapore and was meant to be brought into Malaysia.

Two suspects were caught

The cigarettes were uncovered after a raid at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex by the Johor Customs Enforcement Division.

Johor Customs Director Mohammad Hamidan Maryani said that the confiscated cigarettes were smuggled inside a van and car from a “neighbouring country”, and was meant for the local market.

The 890,000 sticks, or 89 boxes of cigarettes, were found to be hidden in the two vehicles using a black cloth to avoid detection.

Two men, aged 30 and 46, were also detained after the raid.

The 30-year-old suspect was charged on Sep. 17, while the 46-year-old suspect has been remanded until Sep. 20.

The Johor Customs Department is currently investigating to check whether the two suspects are linked to a contraband cigarettes syndicate.

It is a crime to convey prohibited goods under Malaysia’s Customs Act 1967.

For conveying prohibited goods, first-time offenders will be subjected to a fine that is between 10 to 20 times the tax value or RM100,000 (S$32,800), whichever is higher.

They will also face a jail sentence between six months and five years.

For the second-time offenders, the fine is a minimum of 20 times of the tax value, or around RM200,000 (S$65,700), and a maximum of 40 times of the tax value, or around RM1,000,000 (S$328,000).

They will also face a jail sentence between six months and five years.