Ritter Sport ‘Kaffeesplitter’ chocolate recalled as it didn’t declare it contains milk: S’pore Food Agency

The product label did not declare that the chocolate contained milk.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 16, 05:06 pm

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has announced that the chocolate “Ritter Sport Kaffeesplitter” (Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts) is being recalled.

Undeclared allergen

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a food recall alert due to an undeclared allergen, milk, not being printed on the product’s label.

This is what the product looks like:

No photo description available.

The SFA has directed the local importer to recall the implicated product that is being sold in Singapore.

Consumers who are allergic to milk and have purchased the affected product should not consume it.

Otherwise, it is edible.

Consumers who have any queries and would like to exchange the product may contact the importer, Radha Exports Pte. Ltd. at 6220 2777.

You can see the full Facebook post by SFA here:

Top image via Ebay and Singapore Food Agency

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

