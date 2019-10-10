Ritter Sport ‘Kaffeesplitter’ chocolate recalled as it didn’t declare it contains milk: S’pore Food Agency

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has announced that the chocolate “Ritter Sport Kaffeesplitter” (Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts) is being recalled.

Undeclared allergen

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a food recall alert due to an undeclared allergen, milk, not being printed on the product’s label.

This is what the product looks like:

The SFA has directed the local importer to recall the implicated product that is being sold in Singapore.

Consumers who are allergic to milk and have purchased the affected product should not consume it.

Otherwise, it is edible.

Consumers who have any queries and would like to exchange the product may contact the importer, Radha Exports Pte. Ltd. at 6220 2777.

You can see the full Facebook post by SFA here:

