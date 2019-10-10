New roads, viaduct & 6.5km cycling paths to be built in Changi region by 2026

People who live, work and play in Changi, rejoice.

On Sep. 18, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it will soon be calling tenders to enhance existing roads and build new cycling paths and a viaduct in the Changi region.

Northern Corridor

The project is divided into two parts: the Changi Northern Corridor and Changi Southern Corridor.

For the northern corridor, there will be a vehicular viaduct along Loyang Avenue between Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Loyang Way.

There will also be a bus lane on both directions to facilitate faster bus journeys for commuters.

The Straits Times reported that there will also be 3km of new cycling paths along Loyang Avenue, Telok Paku Road, Nicoll Drive, Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road which will connect to the existing Park Connector Network.

A new MRT line, the Cross Island Line (CRL), will be constructed and it will connect Changi to Tuas.

The first phase of the CRL will be from Changi to Sin Ming.

It will allow 15,000 households in Pasir Ris and Loyang to be within a 10-minute walking distance from an MRT station.

At the same time, those living in Ang Mo Kio can save up to 30 minutes of travelling time when they commute to the north of Changi.

Southern corridor

For the southern corridor, there will be road enhancements made to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), East Coast Parkway (ECP), Xilin Avenue and Tanah Merah Coast Road (TMCR).

The Changi and Tanah Merah Flyovers will be reconfigured, while 3.5km of new cycling paths along Xilin Avenue and the TMCR will be built.

Completed by 2029

The changes are set to begin next year and will be completed by 2029.

However, most of the work will be done by 2026.

The project will involve parts of Laguna National Golf and Country Club, and parts of land owned by JTC Corporation.

Top image via LTA’s Facebook page.