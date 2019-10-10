fbpx

Changi Airport debunks viral claim that unused prayer rooms will be converted for other purposes

Not all WhatsApp messages are legit.

Mandy How | September 21, 04:14 pm

Changi Airport, which sees travellers from all around the world, has plenty of amenities.

One of these includes prayer rooms, which can be found across all four terminals.

However, on Sep. 20, a tweet claiming that the airport might convert under-utilised prayers rooms for other purposes started spreading on the social media platform.

In less than a day, the tweet had gathered over 700 retweets.

The origins of the message can be traced to WhatsApp, where it first got shared by users of the messaging app.

In case you can’t see:

Screen shots of WhatsApp messages were uploaded with the tweet, containing a message supposedly from “airport authorities”.

The message claimed that the prayer rooms might be used for other religion or purposes.

One user who came across the tweet even berated Changi Airport.

Not true

The claims in the tweet, however, were false.

In response, Changi Airport retweeted it — at 1:08am, no less — and simply stated, “We can clarify that this is not true.”

Since then, users have been asking the original Twitterer to remove the tweet.

Top image via Changi Airport and @marzrockzxc on Twitter

