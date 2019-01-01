Chiam See Tong to step down as SPP Secretary-General in Oct. 2019 party leadership election

Veteran opposition leader Chiam See Tong, leader of the Singapore People’s Party (SPP), will be stepping down from his post as Secretary-General next month.

Mothership understands he will be doing so because of his declining health.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 4, the SPP announced that fresh elections will be held to choose its new leadership team during its Ordinary Party Conference on Oct. 16.

Advertisement

SPP Chairman Lina Chiam noted that the party will be 25 years old in November, and it was heartening to see “caring, compassionate and competent” young leaders coming forward to serve the country.

The SPP was formed in 1994, including many former members of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) in its ranks.

Chiam left the SDP and joined the SPP in 1996.

Following the general election of 1997, he was the only SPP member elected to Parliament.

Jeanette Chong-Aruldoss resigns

The Facebook post also included the announcement that SPP central executive committee member Jeanette Chong-Aruldoss has resigned from the party.

Chong-Aruldoss previously competed in the 2015 general election in the single member constituency of Mountbatten, where she lost by 6,004 votes to 15,331 to the PAP’s Lim Biow Chuan.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post of her own on Sep. 4, Chong-Aruldoss thanked Mrs Chiam for her “guidance, counsel and mentorship”, and wished Mr and Mrs Chiam, the SPP, and its members the best in their future endeavours.

Chong-Aruldoss did not definitively state if she was leaving politics altogether, but she said:

“There are many ways to serve my country and to serve Singaporeans. I hope to continue serving the cause of Singaporeans in one way or another.”

You can see her Facebook post below:

Top image by Sulaiman Daud