fbpx

Back

Employee of Japanese company ‘arrested’ for nuisance & intoxication. He is also a cat.

He cute, nyantheless.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 1, 01:01 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

Cat owners know that if their feline friends could, they would plot to take over the world, and commit unspeakable crimes.

Cat trouble

One particular kitty in Japan was suspected of being a little out of line.

Enter the Aokibosai Disaster Prevention Co. Ltd, which operates construction and maintenance of fire-fighting equipment the Hirano ward of the Osaka prefecture.

In a series of tweets, the company mentioned that it “filed” a criminal report as employees were disturbed by numerous strange noises, such as “meow” during telephone calls.

Tamasuke, the public relations manager of the same company, has been arrested in relation to the case, as he is suspected of having violated the anti-nuisance ordinance.

This is Tamasuke.

Image from Twitter @aokibosai.

Yes, an adorable tabby cat.

The four-year-old Tamasuke tried to justify his actions, saying that he “thought that hearing the voice of your customers is linked to increasing one’s motivation while conducting business”, and he merely “wanted to experience that for myself too”.

“It is only humans who regard ‘meows’ as strange. I was asserting a valid opinion. It is regrettable that it was considered a nuisance instead,” he stated.

Suspected of “drug” use

It was later revealed that Tamasuke is also being suspected of drug use, given that he has been acting irrationally.

Tamasuke was reportedly breaking out in sudden aggressive outbursts, despite appearing to be calm.

The drugs (in reality, cat treats in the form of matatabi or silvervine sticks) were reportedly found in his home, dipped with a mysterious powder.

Tamasuke was subsequently arrested again.

Despite his denial of any use of recreational cat “drugs”,  a witness supplied a video of Tamasuke enjoying one of those sticks.

An ex-colleague also reported that Tamasuke had allegedly attempted to coerce him as well.

Ultimately, Tamasuke was not charged, as there was a lack of evidence to argue against Tamasuke’s claim that he was framed, and the video had seemingly recorded him being forced to use the “drugs”.

In a press conference after the controversial ruling, he apologised for making everyone worry, and that if he was found guilty of any crimes, he asked others to bring him to the police.

With Tamasuke vindicated, he’s back at being the hardworking feline he is.

Meowly intense.

Top image adapted via Aokibosai’s Twitter

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Son of dead S'porean kayaker shares emotional pain family experienced during search

Pang ended the reflection by saying he took comfort in the fact that his mother was found at such a beautiful location.

August 31, 10:42 pm

2 people rescued near Pedra Branca in operation co-ordinated by S'pore authorities

Lives saved.

August 31, 09:14 pm

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald's S'pore white chocolate strawberry cream pie

*Not a real food blogger

August 31, 06:26 pm

Hong Kong protesters don't care about police ban, continue to march on streets

They are marching police ban or not.

August 31, 06:00 pm

PM Lee's post on Darth Vader-looking rubber tree seed shell draws nostalgia & concern over fingernail

CC: Mdm Ho Ching

August 31, 05:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close