fbpx

Back

Carrie Lam clarifies comments, says she has ‘never tendered her resignation’ to Beijing

Carrie Lam to carry on.

Belmont Lay | September 3, 02:30 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has clarified comments in which she said she would quit if she could.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, she responded to reporters regarding comments she made in a leaked recording.

During her weekly press briefing, Lam said she has “never tendered her resignation to the central people’s government”.

No resignation

“I have not even contemplated to discuss a resignation with the central people’s government,” she said.

She added that the choice of not resigning was “my own choice”.

“I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong, and to help Hong Kong in a very difficult situation and to serve the people of Hong Kong,” she said.

“I’d rather stay on and walk this path, together with my team and the people of Hong Kong.”

Disappointed with leak

Regarding the leaked audio, Lam said: “I was very disappointed that my remarks in a totally private and exclusive session which is a lunch actually, which is clearly subject to Chatham House rules had been recorded and then passed to the media.”

“I think this is quite unacceptable. To further suggest or allege that myself or the government have any role to play in this thing is absolutely and unfounded.”

Chatham House rules refers to the principle where information disclosed during a meeting may be reported by those present, but the source of that information may not be explicitly or implicitly identified.

Background

The remarks by Lam in the audio recording were made in the last week of August during a closed-door meeting with business people.

The embattled leader was heard saying she has caused “unforgivable havoc” by igniting the political crisis engulfing the city and would quit if she had a choice.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would quit if she could

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'poreans question if students exempt from PSLE Mother Tongue exams will be disadvantaged by new scoring system

There were mixed reactions to how the new PSLE system will be implemented for those exempted from Mother Tongue exams.

September 3, 02:13 pm

Queues form to buy Pusheen EZ-Link cards & Hello Kitty EZ-charms from Bugis Junction vending machine

Forget to bring EZ-Link card? Just buy lor.

September 3, 01:57 pm

Half of S'pore's preschools have fee cap, other half has flexibility to set fees: MSF

All preschools have to inform parents and ECDA of any fee increase by Sept. 1 of the preceding year.

September 3, 01:20 pm

Pet Pop-up weekend market at Tampines Hub on Sept. 8, 2019 has doggos, treats & adoption drive

Pet owners can book a space to sell previously-owned pet merchandise.

September 3, 12:06 pm

MND: Construction quality of Chinese property developers comparable to local developers

Their bidding behaviour is also largely similar to that of other developers.

September 3, 11:39 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close