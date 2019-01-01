fbpx

S’pore’s first sugar-free cafe with diabetic-friendly desserts CAMACA opens at King Albert Park

Guilt-free indulgence.

Melanie Lim | September 4, 12:33 pm

Events

Upsurge

Good news for health-conscious dessert lovers, a new cafe called CAMACA at King Albert Park might just be the solution.

About CAMACA

An international brand with outlets in Taiwan, Malaysia, and China, CAMACA serves sugar-free desserts such as gelato, chocolates, cakes and drinks.

Their food items supposedly have no preservatives and no artificial flavours nor colourings too.

The founder is also a traditional Chinese medicine professor, Leo Li.

Diabetic-friendly desserts

In fact, those with diabetes can enjoy CAMACA’s desserts too.

According to a press release, an endocrinologist, Sue-Anne Toh conducted a test with 21 volunteers, 12 with diabetes, to observe their blood sugar levels after consuming CAMACA desserts.

The test saw a smaller rise in the sugar levels as compared to regular desserts, an average of 1.5 mmol/L increase as compared to 5 mmol/L.

The differences in sugar level increase are more apparent for those with diabetes.

Menu

Some signature treats that CAMACA offers include the Musang King Durian Gelato, Nama Chocolate, Vanilla Cheese Roll, Pound Cake and Nutty Caramel Tart.

Here is their full menu if you wish to drop by the cafe:

First look at cafe

And here’s a look at the cafe’s chic and classy interiors:

How to go

Address: 9 King Albert Park, #01-11/12, Singapore 598332

Opening Hours:

  • 11am – 10pm, Monday – Friday
  • 9am – 10pm, Saturday – Sunday

