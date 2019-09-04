fbpx

BTS company coming to S’pore to hold auditions for new K-Pop girl group

A chance at superstardom.

Julia Yeo | September 5, 03:01 pm

Events

Upsurge

The makers of K-Pop giants BTS, Big Hit Entertainment, will be holding global auditions to search for talent to form the next big thing.

And they’re coming to Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2019.

Auditions to be held in 16 cities globally

Big Hit’s CEO, Bang Si-Hyuk and CBO Min Hee-Jin will be taking the lead in planning the new girl group, according to Forbes.

The auditions will be held in 16 cities all over the world, Singapore being one of them, alongside cities such as Tokyo, Los Angeles, Bangkok, and Melbourne.

The company will also hold auditions in various cities of South Korea at the same time.

Big Hit CEO transformed the K-Pop scene with BTS

BTS became the first South Korean band in history to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart.

They were formed in 2013 has since become a global phenomenon.

Their success may be credited to Bang’s vision of creating a consciously authentic style for his groups, with BTS producing music that reflected their individuality.

In an interview with Soompi in 2018, Bang had revealed that he had envisioned BTS as an idol group that was both strong and relatable, and “had lofty goals for BTS”.

He talked about making them authentic and “relatable”, saying that social media played a huge part in this vision.

He explained:

I didn’t want them to be false idols, I wanted to create a BTS that could become a close friend.

The BTS members didn’t try to maintain an air of mystery, and they enjoy communicating with their fans on social media, and we were lucky to meet such great fans.

His plans proved massively successful, as BTS became the highest-paid boyband in 2019, earning a gross total of US$57 million (S$78.8 million), Forbes reported.

Full list of locations and dates for the auditions:

Los Angeles, New York City: Oct. 5

Perth, Singapore: Oct. 12

Melbourne: Oct. 13

Busan, Gwangju, Osaka, Sapporo, Taipei: Oct. 19

Seoul, Tokyo, Kaohsiung: Oct. 20

Hanoi, Bangkok: Oct. 26

Ho Chi Minh: Oct. 27

Cover image via @bts.bighitofficial/IG

