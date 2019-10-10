fbpx

Back

Elderly cyclist, 65, in critical condition after colliding with e-scooter rider, 20, in Bedok North

Ride responsibly.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 22, 10:24 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

An elderly woman, 65, was hospitalised after a collision with an e-scooter, according to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported.

Elderly on the bike collided with e-scooter

The woman, Ong Bee Eng, is in a coma and might be left in a vegetative state after the operation.

Ong was on a bicycle when she collided with a 20-year-old male e-scooter rider at Bedok North, near Block 539 on Sep. 21 evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at 10:24pm.

Ong was unconscious after the accident while the e-scooter rider was conscious.

Both were sent to Changi General Hospital for medical assistance.

The rider was arrested for his rash act.

Appeal for eyewitnesses

According to Shin Min, one of the witnessed saw the e-scooter speeding by and was likely travelling faster than 50km/h, way past the speed limit of 25km/h on public paths.

He told the reporter that the e-scooter probably did not have time to brake to avoid the collision.

Shin Min also reported that the e-scooter appeared heavily modified and possibly exceeded the weight limit of 20kg and approved width of 70cm long.

This was allegedly the e-scooter involved in the accident:

Photo from Yan Guo Hao’s Facebook.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Ong’s son, 41-year-old Ng Chin Khai, said that Ong is in critical condition.

An update on Facebook by one Yan Guo Hao wrote that Ong is currently on life support.

Ong’s family hopes more eyewitnesses can come forward to assist in the investigation.

PMD riding now banned at void decks in PAP Town Councils, offenders will be fined up to S$5,000

Here’s how you can report errant PMD riders in S’pore with your phone from July 31, 2019

Is your PMD UL2272 certified? We explain what that actually means & why it needs to be.

Top photo from Yan Guo Hao

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Up to 50% discount at VivoCity Candylicious sale

Great time to stock up candies!

September 22, 09:17 pm

Feed, walk & chill with polite-looking alpacas at Alpaca World in Korea

Cute, friendly-looking alpacas get ready for S'poreans.

September 22, 05:46 pm

Haze in S'pore worsens on Sep. 22, 1h PM 2.5 hit mid-section 'elevated' levels in S'pore at 3pm

Hais, haze.

September 22, 05:15 pm

New MPH bookstore opens at SingPost Centre in Nov. 2019

Can't wait.

September 22, 04:41 pm

New mall with 5 levels of food & shopping opens right next to Chatuchak weekend market

Shop till you drop.

September 22, 04:05 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close