fbpx

Back

S’poreans earning S$5,400+ salary need to work 8.4 days to afford new iPhone 11 Pro

That's the average-earning Singaporean's monthly wage.

Julia Yeo | September 12, 04:59 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Singaporeans who earn the average gross monthly salary of S$5,410 will take between eight and nine days of work to earn enough money to buy an iPhone 11 Pro.

This according to an iPhone 11 Pro affordability index by Polish coupon aggregator Picodi, which compared a range of countries’ mean monthly salaries against the local listed prices of the iPhone 11 Pro (64GB), just launched overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max pre-order in S’pore on Sep. 13. Prices start from S$1,149.

In Singapore’s case, taking the mean monthly salary of S$5,410 (S$4,137 take-home, according to the Ministry of Manpower), this extrapolates to 8.4 days of work earnings, dividing the figure against an estimated 21 work days in each month and the listed price of S$1,649 for the iPhone 11 Pro (64GB).

Average-salaried M’sian needs to work one month to buy new iPhone

Our neighbours up north have it worse, though — the mean-earning Malaysian needs a full calendar month (30.1 days) of work in order to afford the iPhone 11 Pro.

And in China, the average salaried worker has to work 30.4 days to afford one, while in Hong Kong, average-level earners have to work 10.8 days.

You can view the whole list of countries compared in this fashion in the graphic they presented below:

iPhone Index 2019 by Picodi

Countries ‘leading’ the rankings here are Switzerland and the United States, where the average-salaried worker only needs to spend 4.8 and 5.8 days respectively working to afford an iPhone 11 Pro.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Mexico, where the average-earning citizen would need to work approximately 54.2 days in order to earn enough to buy the iPhone at its local listed price.

That’s almost two months, even before you take “unimportant” things like food and general living into account.

Whew.

Read more:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max pre-order in S’pore on Sep. 13. Prices start from S$1,149.

Top image via Apple Singapore

About Julia Yeo

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Plane to Busan: SIA taking over Silkair's non-stop flights to Busan, seat capacity up 76%

To meet growing demand.

September 12, 04:38 pm

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns EU of the danger of a 'S'pore-style' UK

The EU has regulations on taxation and workers' rights that the UK may discard.

September 12, 04:11 pm

HK Executive Council official slammed for claiming 14-year-old student offered 'free sex' to protesters

Critics called on her to provide evidence.

September 12, 03:30 pm

Those TPE cameras are number plate recognition cameras, not speed cameras

Debunked.

September 12, 03:04 pm

Female PLA honour guard, 'China's most beautiful soldier', steals show at military parade

She was previously working as a model.

September 12, 12:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close