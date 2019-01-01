Cancer-stricken S’porean man, 32, who openly talked about having weeks to live, has passed away

A 32-year-old Singaporean man, who has been candid about his illness and impending mortality in the weeks leading up to his demise, has passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 night.

His passing came just two days after an extensive interview with him was published on ymi.today on Aug. 29.

The Singaporean man, Andrew Hui, had said in the interview he had an estimated two to three months left to live.

The piece, on the faith-based Christian publication, was titled, “Andrew Hui: I’m 32 and I’m dying”.

In an editor’s note update on the article, Hui was said to have passed away at 11.25pm on Saturday night.

Stopped treatment a month ago

The interview revealed that Hui had stopped treatment for his condition in July.

In his final weeks, Hui was back home receiving palliative care after he was discharged from hospital.

Chance discovery of cancer

The devout Christian found out about his cancer diagnosis by chance in June 2018.

Hui was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department one night as he was running a high fever.

He underwent X-ray tests, which revealed he had a tumour growth in the upper part of his chest.

Further biopsy tests identified it as Stage 1 Aggressive Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects certain types of immune system cells.

Doctors told Hui 90 percent of people who had this cancer at this stage have been cured.

He went through six rounds of R-EPOCH therapy, a form of chemotherapy, but it did not help.

Hui then underwent a stronger form of chemotherapy, RICE therapy, which had a 70 to 80 percent success rate.

But that failed as well.

He was then given immunotherapy, which was deemed to be suitable for 99 per cent of patients.

But he was deemed unsuitable for the treatment due to the severe side effects that emerged.

Hui told ymi.today: “This is as straightforward a message you could get from God, don’t you think so?”

Months of struggling to accept condition

It took months for Hui to accept his condition, he admitted.

Hui revealed he struggled with his faith and lashed out at other members of the Christian faith before his eventual acceptance of his fate.

But it is not difficult to understand why this would be so.

He had to deal with nausea, lethargy, and hair loss.

He would also throw up violently.

He was left bed-ridden as a result of bad coughing fits, and it pained him to see his mother crying by his bedside.

In a previous interview, Hui said: “My mum said that she wished she could take the pain from me. She said that she wished she could be the one who had cancer instead of me. For me, for a child to see your mother crying for you so helplessly, it was so painful.”

Kept the faith

The young banker did not drink or smoke.

Instead, he was a gym-goer and maintained a healthy diet.

However, Hui kept the faith and overcame the fear of death through rationalising and accepting that if he pulled through or expired, either way was God’s will that had to be done.

Reconnecting with people with a message

Hui’s greatest wish before he passed on was to reconnect with people in his life, such as his primary and secondary school friends whom he had lost touch with.

He said he prioritised his precious time with people he was not close to as he wanted them to also come to know the peace that they can have through Christ.

“Whether they are busy working adults or battling their own problems, I want to share this peace that I have with them. So that when they come to the end of their lives, which may happen any time, they would know of a peace that money or toil or relationships or health or wealth cannot bring,” he said.

“I want them to not hear of me as just someone who died, but a person who is waiting to welcome them in heaven and who desires to see them again in heaven.”

