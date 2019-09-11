Parents of Australian who allegedly threw wine bottle that killed man, 73, pleads for leniency

The parents of Australian Andrew Gosling have pleaded for leniency after their son was arrested and charged with being a killer litterer.

Gosling is suspected to have caused the death of a 73-year-old man.

On Aug. 18, the elderly victim Nasiari Sunee was at the BBQ pit of Spottiswoode 18 condominium when he was struck on the head by a glass bottle.

Nasiari passed away the following day in the hospital.

47-year-old Gosling was then arrested 10 days later for his suspected involvement in the case and charged with causing death by a rash act.

This was after the police went door-to-door to collect fingerprints from residents in the condominium in an attempt to identify the culprit.

Gosling faces up to five years in jail if found guilty.

Parents claim he is a “loving” and “caring” man

Speaking with Australian media, Gosling’s parents have pleaded for leniency in his case.

According to 7News, Gosling’s mother, Pam Gosling, said her son was a “loving” and “caring” man, and did not have a “malicious bone in his body”.

Gosling’s parents also described him as a “considerate” and “thoughtful” man.

The mother, alongside her husband Ian Gosling, were reportedly unable to comprehend how their son was sitting in a jail cell so far from home.

Gosling’s mother added that throwing the glass bottle out of the window had merely been an “act of mischief” on the part of her son, reported nine.com.au.

Fears for his safety

Gosling has reportedly been in a fragile emotional state ever since he was charged for the death of Nasiari.

His mother stated that he was “clearly distraught and in suffering”, and “in tears as he did not expect his act to cause the death of someone”.

He is currently undergoing psychiatric assessment, according to the Gosling family, and the resulting psychiatric report will establish if he is fit to enter a plea.

A court hearing in two weeks will decide if Gosling can post bail.

However, the currently incarcerated Gosling might reportedly not want to be bailed out as he “fears for his safety”.

His lawyer, Gloria James, said that the Australian fears revenge from the community for causing the the death of Nasiari, which has sparked anger among some Singaporeans.

Legal team plans to build up a case to reduce his sentence

Gosling had reportedly only been in Singapore for a month before the incident occurred.

He had allegedly been in the condominium’s pool earlier, where they had been an argument.

7News did not state what the argument was about, or who it involved.

According to the outlet, however, Gosling’s parents and lawyer are now attempting to build up a case portraying him as someone of good character.

They are also attempting to reduce his sentence from “causing death by a rash act”, to “causing death by a negligent act” instead, reported nine.com.au.

The family stated that Gosling was “here to take steps and to come clean”, and highlighted the fact that he had turned himself in to the police instead of fleeing the country.

Gosling only surrendered himself to the police 10 days after the incident on Aug. 28.

His mother stated that she did not know why Gosling had not contacted the police immediately, and “believ[ed] he did not realise the severity [of what happened]”.

She added that “perhaps he was just fearful and had no one to turn to as he was alone in Singapore”.

She also said that she hoped Gosling would be able to return to Australia while awaiting trial.

That would then depend on whether the judge deems him as a flight risk.

Meanwhile, Gosling will be back in court on Sept. 17.

