Latest S’porean Facebook group involves users pretending to be Ah Bengs & Ah Lians

The ubiquitous Ah Beng, or YP, which stands for “young punk”, is an icon in local popular culture.

An unavoidable subject of any discourse involving local youths, Ah Bengs — and their female counterparts, Ah Lians — have been evolving quickly with technology and the times.

Despite many negative stereotypes about Ah Bengs, they are familiar to Singaporeans, and also, well-loved in certain quarters.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that a Facebook group has recently been created to partake and romanticise this subculture, both by paying tribute to these Ah Bengs using memes and playing off their exaggerated traits and characteristics.

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, basically.

Imitation is piracy, which is also a concept Ah Bengs are well-acquainted with.

Why pretend to be a YP Beng?

The new Facebook group is called, “A group where we pretend to be YP Bengs”.

The name is a snowclone of similar meme pages in the West that have popped up as of late, such as “A group where we pretend to be Boomers”.

Such groups, as indicated by the group name, are dedicated to satirising and parodying the stereotypical actions and traits of a specified group of people.

According to the “About” section of the Ah Beng Facebook group, content is mostly centred around “shitposting, humor, RPG and memes”, with group members emulating the best (or worst) of what Ah Bengs have to offer.

Not affiliated with actual gang behaviour

Despite clearly identifying themselves as a satirical group, the page has a warning for their members: “Don’t really go tio taiji, diao zui and jio sparring ah”.

Given that stereotypical Ah Bengs may discuss matters pertaining to gangs or fighting, the admins also included a disclaimer, which states that “the admins, moderators and members are NOT involved in any secret society or actually affiliated with any gangs”.

With that out of the way, it’s safe to say that posts in the group are quite entertaining.

For one, group members do a great job in mimicking the colourful vernacular of an average Ah Beng.

Posts touch on a various range of subjects, peppered with the occasional crude remark, purposeful misspellings and lingo.

In some ways, it is a nostalgic throwback our younger days, where our cringe-worthy teenage rebelliousness and edginess can finally be seen in an endearing light.

It’s all fun and games, however, until an actual Ah Beng doesn’t realise this is all part of a simulation:

Guess it’ll then be something to settle outside if it happens.

Top image via A group where we pretend to be YP Bengs’ Facebook group