Well-loved cat at Outram Road furniture store dies at 29

On Sep. 11, furniture store JourneyEast shared the news of the demise of their office pet, Ginger, on Facebook.

The domestic shorthair was said to have passed on peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

29 human years

While the average lifespan of a cat is 15 years, Ginger lived to the ripe old age of 29.

That is more than 100 years old, in cat years.

He was just a few years shy from the world’s oldest cat, who is 31 years old.

According to JourneyEast, he was the “longest-living cat” that anyone they have met had ever encountered.

Well-loved store ambassador

Ginger wasn’t just an office pet, he was also the Ambassador-at-Large at JourneyEast.

And it seems like he has left quite an impact on their customers, based on these comments:

See you over the rainbow bridge, little guy.

Top image from Ginger JourneyEast