Well-loved cat at Outram Road furniture store dies at 29

Probably one of the oldest cats in Singapore.

Fasiha Nazren | September 11, 06:19 pm

On Sep. 11, furniture store JourneyEast shared the news of the demise of their office pet, Ginger, on Facebook.

Photo from Ginger JourneyEast

The domestic shorthair was said to have passed on peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

29 human years

While the average lifespan of a cat is 15 years, Ginger lived to the ripe old age of 29.

That is more than 100 years old, in cat years.

Photo from Ginger JourneyEast

He was just a few years shy from the world’s oldest cat, who is 31 years old.

According to JourneyEast, he was the “longest-living cat” that anyone they have met had ever encountered.

Photo from Ginger JourneyEast
Photo from Ginger JourneyEast
Photo from Ginger JourneyEast

Well-loved store ambassador

Ginger wasn’t just an office pet, he was also the Ambassador-at-Large at JourneyEast.

And it seems like he has left quite an impact on their customers, based on these comments:

See you over the rainbow bridge, little guy.

You can see the full post here:

Top image from Ginger JourneyEast

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

