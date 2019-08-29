Man scolds bollard in Punggol after it allegedly hurt woman causing golf ball-size swelling on ankle

An injured woman at a bus stop in Singapore was recently filmed by a rather angry man.

Uncle ranting about bollards

In the somewhat contextless video uploaded onto Facebook on Aug. 18, 2019, the angry man behind the camera can be heard berating a bollard in Hokkien.

The person behind the recording, who sounded like a middle-aged Chinese man, had his camera trained on the bollard situated near the edge of a pavement at a bus stop.

The man can be heard criticising the design of bus stop.

He also said it was “irresponsible” for the bollard to be situated at that location as it could result in pedestrians tripping and falling easily.

Bad injury

The real reason for his rant became apparent when the camera panned to a woman who appeared to be grimacing as she sat at the bus stop seat, gingerly holding her ankle.

The video then showed a massive swelling on the side of her ankle.

The man then called out the location of the bus stop, revealing it to be in Punggol.

The bus stop appears to be the one directly outside Block 203A at Punggol Field.

Here’s what the bus stop looks like:

You can watch the original video here:

Or here:

Speculation

Considering that the man did not reveal how exactly the woman sustained her injury, the reasons were left to the imagination of commenters online.

Some were sympathetic to the woman and wished her a speedy recovery.

Others were much more sceptical, speculating that the woman had not been paying attention to her surroundings, and had kicked the bollard as a result.

They also disapproved of the uncle’s accusations against the authorities.

“Where are your eyes? Just walking on the road, and you need the government to help you and take care of you, are you a child?”

While another person took it one step further.

Either way, hopefully the woman is not too severely injured.

