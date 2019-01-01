fbpx

Bangkok street sweeper brings dog on back to work every day for past 1 year

Looking more than happy with the outdoor life.

Belmont Lay | August 29, 11:43 pm

A street sweeper in Bangkok, Thailand has handily won the Internet, Reuters reported.

This was after a photo of her carrying her dog on her back to work in the Thai capital captured everyone’s attention.

Mazda, a year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu mix, is not bothered by passers-by and the traffic.

He hangs calmly in a vest attached to the back of his owner, and gently sways with the motion of the street-sweeping that gets carried out in a Bangkok suburb.

For company

Mazda’s owner, Thitirat Keowa-ram, 28, said: “I asked my boyfriend to buy me a dog to keep me company.”

“My boyfriend agreed under the condition that I bring it to work,” she said.

She has kept up with her dog-carrying antics every day for a year now.

It was, after all, her promise to have the fluffy black and white dog with her at work every day.

The dog and pooch pouch on her back weighs almost 10kg.

But Thitirat is not bothered by it.

In Thailand, the dog-friendly policy at work has gained traction especially in firms with irregular work hours.

It is one way to alleviate employee stress.

You can watch the video here:

