fbpx

Back

Thai man at class gathering shoots ex-classmate dead for bullying him 53 years ago

53 years is a long time.

Matthias Ang |Julia Yeo | August 28, 04:06 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Talk about holding a grudge.

A 69-year-old Thai marine, Thanapat, is on the run after allegedly shooting a former classmate, Suthud, at a class gathering, a video by Ang Thong News Official reported.

The reason for the murder?

Suthud bullied Thanapat 53 years ago in school.

Thai media Channel 7 News further reported that the incident occurred on Aug. 24, at a restaurant in Ang Thong province where the gathering took place.

Bully allegedly denied actions from 53 years ago

At the time of the gathering, Thanapat had supposedly asked his former bully, Suthud, if he remembered bullying him 53 years ago.

Thanapat allegedly demanded an apology from Suthud.

In response, Suthud denied bullying Thanapat and refused to apologise to him.

This then resulted in Thanapat allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting Suthud in the stomach, with the bullet passing out through his backside.

Ang Thong News Official added that Suthud subsequently died after being admitted to Ang Thong hospital.

Suspect on the run

The police have since requested that the court issue an arrest warrant, given that Thanapat fled the scene after the shooting occurred.

Meanwhile, relatives of Suthud have brought his body to a temple for his funeral.

In expressing his sadness, one of Suthud’s brother-in-laws stated that Suthud neither drank nor smoked, and did not have problems with anyone.

Top image screenshots from Ang Thong News Official

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Botanic Gardens lake dries up even more despite rain past few days

Still not enough rain.

August 28, 03:32 pm

S'pore guy selling claw machine Hello Kitty plushie for S$300, insists it's 'not easy' to get

The Hello Kitty's face is a mood.

August 28, 03:11 pm

Standard Chartered announces 2020 marathon date in Hong Kong, Hongkongers troll

Protests have entered its 13th week with no signs of letting up.

August 28, 02:48 pm

Enhanced subsidies & support for S'pore married couples, summarised

With more subsidies, have more babies.

August 28, 02:36 pm

S'pore family too 'shy' to collect food, leaves note for GrabFood rider to knock 3 times & shout 'ah hoo'

Delivery rider of the year.

August 28, 01:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close