Husband checks on wife via CCTV & realises how tiring it is to be a stay-at-home parent

Parenthood is not easy.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 29, 11:16 pm

The most underrated and poorly compensated job has to be a stay-at-home parent as there is never a day off.

Neither is there any perks for the extra hours put in.

And there are no Central Provident Fund contributions for sure.

But the sacrifices made by stay-at-home parents are crucial to the family so that breadwinners can be out working with a peace of mind.

CCTV checks on wife

A man in Thailand recently shared on Facebook a collage of screenshots he took from the CCTV camera at home.

He shared in his post that he likes to check the CCTV camera to see what his wife and child are doing while he was out at work.

The screenshots included how his wife cares for the child in various ways.

The man then reflected on these images, and by examining the footage, he realised that there is hardly time for a stay-at-home mum to rest.

Despite doing so much at home, his wife hardly complains to him about feeling tired.

The father then reflected that, on the other hand, those who head out to work, will usually return home complaining, thinking that the spouse at home had an easier time.

Truth is, the amount of work can hardly match up to what one has to do at home.

As such, he expressed his appreciation towards his wife and said, “I can’t find a way to express how thankful I am towards you for taking care of our child like this.”

The post resonated well with many and went viral, garnering more than 30,000 shares since it was posted on Friday, Aug. 24.

Here’s the post:

Top photo from วิทวัส โกศัลวัฒน์

