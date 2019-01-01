Video of grisly ‘Tampines Mall’ stabbing likely took place in Jakarta
Doesn't look like Singapore.
A video involving a grisly stabbing scene that allegedly took place in “Tampines Mall” has been making the rounds.
Fatal stabbing incident
According to a tweet, a video of the “fatal stabbing” has been circulating on WhatsApp, allegedly occurring at Tampines Mall.
The same video has also been uploaded to YouTube:
In the video, a large pool of blood can be seen on the floor of the mall. A small crowd can be seen gathering outside the restaurant where the incident purportedly took place.
The video also shows several people attending to a casualty.
Unlikely to have happened in Singapore
It is unlikely that the incident took place at Tampines Mall, or even in Singapore.
The video shows an Ovo poster regarding a 20 per cent cashback promotion.
Ovo is a telco company that cannot be found in Singapore.
Stabbing incident reported in Jakarta
Several Indonesian media outlets also reported on a video of a stabbing incident that took place in Pluit Village, which is a mall in Jakarta.
According to Merdeka, the incident allegedly involved a restaurant employee stabbing his colleague in the neck. The incident took place on Aug. 25.
This is what the mall looks like:
The layout of escalators and mall fixtures also look similar to the environment captured in the video.
Top photo via video screenshot.
