Video of grisly ‘Tampines Mall’ stabbing likely took place in Jakarta

A video involving a grisly stabbing scene that allegedly took place in “Tampines Mall” has been making the rounds.

Fatal stabbing incident

According to a tweet, a video of the “fatal stabbing” has been circulating on WhatsApp, allegedly occurring at Tampines Mall.

The same video has also been uploaded to YouTube:

In the video, a large pool of blood can be seen on the floor of the mall. A small crowd can be seen gathering outside the restaurant where the incident purportedly took place.

The video also shows several people attending to a casualty.

Unlikely to have happened in Singapore

It is unlikely that the incident took place at Tampines Mall, or even in Singapore.

The video shows an Ovo poster regarding a 20 per cent cashback promotion.

Ovo is a telco company that cannot be found in Singapore.

Stabbing incident reported in Jakarta

Several Indonesian media outlets also reported on a video of a stabbing incident that took place in Pluit Village, which is a mall in Jakarta.

According to Merdeka, the incident allegedly involved a restaurant employee stabbing his colleague in the neck. The incident took place on Aug. 25.

This is what the mall looks like:

The layout of escalators and mall fixtures also look similar to the environment captured in the video.

Top photo via video screenshot.