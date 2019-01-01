fbpx

SPCA S’pore appealing for info on puppy abuse video

This is unacceptable.

Belmont Lay | August 30, 05:32 pm

SPCA Singapore has put up an appeal on Facebook for information pertaining to a horrific puppy abuse video that is being circulated on WhatsApp.

According to SPCA Singapore’s post, the incident may not have happened in Singapore but it is “urgently appealing for credible information to seek justice for the puppy”.

The video allegedly showed a puppy having its eyes burned and its limbs broken, while its mouth was tied shut.

SPCA Singapore strongly discouraged circulating the video as there are syndicates that profit from animal torture films, including some that are produced for sexual fetish.

This is the post in full:

APPEAL FOR INFORMATION: HORRIFIC ABUSE OF PUPPY

A video has been circulating on WhatsApp, featuring a woman (in screenshot) horrifically abusing a puppy by burning its eyes and breaking its limbs while its mouth is tied shut.

There are indications that the incident may not have occurred in Singapore but we are exploring all possibilities and urgently appealing for credible information to seek justice for the puppy.

If you know the identity and whereabouts of the woman, please provide the information to the relevant agency in your country. Alternatively, you can contact us at [email protected] and we will relay the message in strict confidence.

Let us stand united against animal cruelty, wherever it may occur.

NOTE: Please do not circulate the video. There are syndicates that profit from animal torture films, including some that are produced for sexual fetish.

Responses to the post have applauded SPCA Singapore for making the public appeal, despite the incident not having occurred domestically.

Within four hours, the post has been shared about 1,000 times.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

