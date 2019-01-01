fbpx

Back

SMRT might suspend Bukit Panjang LRT during off-peak, replace with buses

This is to put less stress on the ageing BPLRT trains.

Joshua Lee | August 30, 06:26 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

SMRT is looking into suspending the Bukit Panjang LRT service during off-peak hours and replacing it with buses.

This was announced by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Aug. 30.

This is because the train assets are ageing and pushing them too far now can result in failure.

Khaw said:

“The trains are running at almost the end of its productive life, and therefore the risk of failure is higher. At the same time, we must first intensify maintenance, but there are limits when we are pushing assets to the end of its productive life.”

BPLRT’s original equipment manufacturer Bombardier is currently conducting renewal works on the entire system right now.

It is expected to take four years to complete.

Bukit Panjang LRT getting renewed after 19 years of “masochistic” rides

The renewal involves upgrading the rail parts and bringing in a new fleet of trains.

The current fleet of trains has been serving the BPLRT system for 20 years.

As an alternative, Khaw suggests that commuters can take buses instead during the off-peak hours, thus lowering the stress on the BPLRT trains and preventing any loss of service to commuters.

Separately, at the same event, Khaw announced that as of July 2019, Singapore’s MRT network clocked over 1 million kilometres between delays.

S’pore rail reliability all-time high, MRT clocks 1 million km between delays: Khaw Boon Wan

Top image via SG Trains.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Couple in S'pore has photoshoot while taking MRT to their wedding banquet

Taking a path less travelled.

August 30, 05:57 pm

SingPost postman bitten by dog in Simei, continues delivering mail with torn sleeve

He received seven stitches.

August 30, 05:33 pm

SPCA S'pore appealing for info on puppy abuse video

This is unacceptable.

August 30, 05:32 pm

Don't hate on killer litterer, says nephew of 73-year-old man killed by wine bottle thrown from condo

He called for a strong deterrent sentence.

August 30, 05:15 pm

Lianhe Zaobao responds to reader criticisms that it lionised Kong Hee after his prison release

Zaobao said it intended to be objective in its coverage, but readers interpreted it differently.

August 30, 04:46 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close