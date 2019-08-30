fbpx

SingPost postman bitten by dog in Simei, continues delivering mail with torn sleeve

He received seven stitches.

Tanya Ong | August 30, 05:33 pm

Some postmen in Singapore take their job very seriously.

Postman’s day “went wrong”

According to a Facebook post by one Delia Ho, she shared how a SingPost postman carried on delivering mail even though his “afternoon went wrong”.

Apparently, the postman had been bitten by her neighbour’s dog.

In a photo shared by Ho, at least one of the postman’s sleeves appeared torn.

Photo via FB/Delia Ho.

According to the Facebook post, the postman went to see a doctor and apparently received an injection.

Subsequently, instead of returning home to rest, he continued delivering letters.

Ho expressed her gratitude for the postman, who carried out his duties under the sweltering heat diligently.

The incident took place at Sunbird Circle, in the Simei area.

Postman will get “proper medical attention”

In response to the Facebook post, SingPost said that the postman will receive “proper medical attention and rest”.

Responding to Mothership‘s queries, SingPost confirmed that one of their postmen, Lee Chan Yau, was “bitten on his right forearm by a dog while on his delivery rounds”.

The incident took place at around 3:15 pm on Aug. 29, 2019.

57-year-old Lee received seven stitches for his wound as well as an anti-rabies injection. He was also given two days’ medical leave.

The SingPost representative added: “We salute Mr Lee’s tenaciousness and indefatigable work ethic, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

This is Ho’s Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Delia Ho & screenshot from Google streetview.

