Ang Mo Kio hawker sells “S’pore’s best vegetarian chicken rice” from S$3

It looks just like the real deal.

Joshua Lee | August 29, 02:03 pm

Mock chicken rice is actually a thing and, contrary to expectations, it tastes quite good.

33 Vegetarian is a vegetarian hawker stall located at Teck Ghee Market & Food Centre.

Its bestseller is the Healthy Vegetarian Chicken Rice Set ($6.80).

You can also get their Vegetarian Steamed/Roasted Chicken Rice on its own for S$3.

You can choose to have the mock steamed chicken or the mock roasted chicken. If you can’t decide, you can have a mix of both.

The mock chicken doesn’t taste exactly like chicken because it lacks the “fibre” you find in meat. According to one of our readers, the “steamed chicken” is actually made of seitan (wheat gluten), while the “roasted chicken” is made of bean curd skin.

But, as you can see from this plate of mock chicken rice below, the “steamed chicken” looks just like the real deal.

Via Facebook.

The set comes with a side of achar (pickled vegetables), oyster vegetables, and soup. They also provide the usual condiments like ginger, chilli and dark sauce.

The chilli goes so well with the steamed chicken that together, they taste just like the real thing, says food blog Miss Tam Chiak.

Special mention goes to the rice which is sufficiently oily and piquant. According to Time Out, the rice is so fragrant that you you might not believe that it is made without chicken stock and fat.

Here are some photos of 33 Vegetarian’s Healthy Vegetarian Chicken Rice Set:

Via SH Lee/Google.

Via Sendokan T/Google.
Via Kelita Yeo/Google.

According to Miss Tam Chiak, the owners of 33 Vegetarian used to sell real chicken rice before they became vegetarian.

Here’s their full price list:

Via Facebook.

The best vegetarian chicken rice in Singapore

The fare is obviously well-received. 33 Vegetarian has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars from 58 reviews on Google, with many calling it the best vegetarian chicken rice in Singapore:

Do note, however, that a couple of reviewers said that the stall has irregular opening hours.

33 Vegetarian

Address: 409 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-33 Singapore 560409 (map)

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (Thu-Mon); 11am to 6pm (Tue). Closed on Wednesdays.

Top images via Facebook

