Sembawang Hot Spring Park reopening in Jan 2020 with cascading pool, cafe, floral walk

Looks great.

Joshua Lee | August 31, 12:28 pm

The redevelopment of the Sembawang Hot Spring Park will be completed by October 2019 but visitors will have to wait until January 2020 to see it.

Layout of the new Sembawang Hot Springs Park. Via NParks.

According to The Straits Timesthere are ongoing works in the vicinity that will affect access to the park. These will be completed in January 2020.

New features of the park will include a cascading spring water pool where visitors can enjoy foot baths, as well as a floral walk featuring flower seen in kampungs.

There will even be an area with running hot spring water to cook eggs.

Via NParks.

Visitors can also look forward to sheltered walkways and a cafe.

Via NParks.
Via NParks.

Looks great!

More on the magical Sembawang Hot Spring water:

Sembawang Hot Spring water used to be sold as drinks called ‘Zombun’ & ‘Seletaris’

Top image via NParks.

