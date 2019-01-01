SAF to conduct military & live-firing exercises from Sept. 2-9, 2019

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will conduct military and live-firing exercises from Sept. 2 to 9, 2019.

The public is advised to remain calm and stay clear of the areas in which the exercises are conducted.

Military exercises

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), the Army will conduct military exercises in the following areas:

Seletar

Marsiling

Jalan Bahar

Neo Tiew

Lim Chu Kang

Jalan Kwok Min

Tuas

Upper Jurong

Hong Kah

Ama Keng

Bedok Jetty

Kranji

Lentor

Simpang

Sembawang

Mandai

These exercises will begin on Monday, Sept. 2 and last till Monday, Sept. 9.

Blanks and thunderflashes will be used.

Live-firing exercises

In addition, the Army will conduct live-firing exercises, also from Sept. 2 to 9.

These will take place at Pasir Laba (SAFTI) Live Firing Area.

Mindef stated that sea vessels and crafts sailing through the Western Johor Straits during this period should keep within the 75m Navigable Sea Lane and not to stray into the Live Firing Boundary.

Live ammunition and flares will be used.

RSAF live-fire

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will also conduct live-firing exercises.

They will be held at the Southern Islands Live Firing Range on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Proclaimed firing grounds

The islands of Pulau Sudong, Pulau Senang and Pulau Pawai are proclaimed manoeuvring and firing grounds.

Mindef advises the public to stay clear of these islands, and also the prohibited waters off Changi Naval Base and Tuas Naval Base.

Trespassing into SAF restricted areas constitutes an offence, punishable by law with a fine of S$1,000 or imprisonment for a term of two years, or both.

Top image from Mindef’s Facebook page.