fbpx

Back

Viral video of roof collapsing in “Changi Jewel” allegedly happened in Shanghai

Don't spread fake news.

Jason Fan | August 27, 08:59 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

A video of a roof leaking heavily before collapsing completely at a shopping mall has gone viral.

Several local Facebook pages have shared the video.

The video is also making rounds on WhatsApp and Telegram, with many claiming that the incident happened in Singapore’s Changi Jewel.

 

Image from Sulaiman Daud.
Image from Jason Fan.

Not actually Changi Jewel

The incident actually took place in a shopping mall in Shanghai, according to Chinese publication The Paper.

This reportedly happened on Aug. 24, and was due to a burst water pipe. There were no casualties, and operations within the mall returned to normal within two hours.

In fact, there are several clues within the video which shows that the incident is not likely to have happened in Singapore.

Firstly, the prices shown on some of the stalls are clearly in Chinese Yuan, rather than Singapore Dollars.

Also, one of the shops that appear in the video is Ajidou, a popular jewelry brand in China which does not have any outlets in Singapore.

Aiyoh

Top image from The Paper.

About Jason Fan

Jason is just a Mothership trainee who would live on a plane if he could.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

RSAF flexes with woman Military Expert 1 engineer to highlight vocation

No such thing as fairer sex in the military.

August 27, 06:34 pm

Trump claims First Lady Melania has 'gotten to know' Kim Jong Un. She has never met him.

Not the first time Trump made a false claim.

August 27, 06:04 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges S$6.9 million to save burning Amazon rainforest

The funds will be channeled towards environmental groups that help to protect indigenous lands.

August 27, 05:55 pm

Medal-winning woman Chinese athletes accused of 'looking like men'

Chinese piracy at its finest?

August 27, 05:37 pm

Non-travelling S'poreans can buy duty & tax-absorbed alcohol from DFS all day, every day

Guzzle guzzle.

August 27, 04:25 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close