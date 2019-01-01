Viral video of roof collapsing in “Changi Jewel” allegedly happened in Shanghai

A video of a roof leaking heavily before collapsing completely at a shopping mall has gone viral.

Advertisement

Several local Facebook pages have shared the video.

The video is also making rounds on WhatsApp and Telegram, with many claiming that the incident happened in Singapore’s Changi Jewel.

Advertisement

Not actually Changi Jewel

The incident actually took place in a shopping mall in Shanghai, according to Chinese publication The Paper.

This reportedly happened on Aug. 24, and was due to a burst water pipe. There were no casualties, and operations within the mall returned to normal within two hours.

In fact, there are several clues within the video which shows that the incident is not likely to have happened in Singapore.

Firstly, the prices shown on some of the stalls are clearly in Chinese Yuan, rather than Singapore Dollars.

Also, one of the shops that appear in the video is Ajidou, a popular jewelry brand in China which does not have any outlets in Singapore.

Aiyoh

Advertisement

Top image from The Paper.