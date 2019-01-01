fbpx

Back

Proposed changes to religious harmony act will be introduced in Parliament in Sep. 2019: PM Lee

Because of the proliferation of social media.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 27, 09:16 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

Changes to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act will be proposed in a Bill submitted to Parliament when it sits next week, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking at the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO)’s 70th Anniversary Gala Dinner on Monday, Aug. 26, PM Lee emphasised the importance of not taking our racial and religious harmony for granted, noting the presence of “new threats” that necessitate the updates to a law that hasn’t yet been enforced since it was passed in 1992.

Faiths in S’pore defer to superior religious authorities elsewhere

One thing PM Lee pointed out in his speech was that the religious faiths and communities in Singapore have existed for centuries and even millennia, but are not indigenous to Singapore.

Hence, while there is no need for us to worry about religious trends taking place here, this situation nonetheless “exposes us to other people’s problems” like the ongoing culture wars in the U.S. and Islamic extremism in the Middle East arising from distorted interpretations of the Quran.

“These are not our problems nor are they our battles. We must remember this, if we are to live harmoniously with one another in Singapore’s multicultural society. Religion is a deeply personal and sensitive matter. It concerns our conscience and conviction. It provides us with a sense of the meaning and purpose of life, builds sound character, and teaches us to be compassionate and to empathise with others. To be one people, one nation and one Singapore, we must respect people who have different faiths than ourselves, accommodate each other and adjust our religious practices. It is the only way we can maintain a culture of tolerance, and live amicably together in a dense urban environment.”

Do not allow “unfettered and rambunctious” discussion on religion

PM Lee used Sri Lanka as an example to remind people that race and religion are sensitive issues “which can be stirred up and exploited” even after a long history of peaceful time.

In Sri Lanka, Buddhists, Hindus, and Muslims had coexisted peacefully for a long time but it has been troubled with ethnic and religious tensions since its independence in 1949.

Therefore, the mutual trust and confidence that different religious groups in Singapore have established is an “enormous progress” that is very precious and rare.

“We have become a more cohesive nation, and are now able to discuss sensitive matters more openly and candidly, in order to address problems and better appreciate one another’s point of view. But we do not allow unfettered and rambunctious discussion on religion; or even worse — provocative or blasphemous cartoons, performances and videos; nor are we likely to do so for a very long time to come. We have no illusions about the depths of the religious fault lines in our society, and the harm that will befall us if we neglect to manage them.”

Amendments to be made to Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act

Turning to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act (MRHA), which Law & Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam mentioned would be happening soon as well, PM Lee talked about its history and application over the years.

The act was passed in 1990 to set ground rules for all religious groups while the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony was also established to provide advice in dealing with religious issues sensitively.

Amendments that will be proposed address the rise of social media and online communication, which, he observes, “has made it much easier for people to cause offence through spreading vitriol and falsehoods, and for others to take offence”.

He said that the religious leaders were consulted on proposed changes, expressing his gratefulness for their support for them.

Late president SR Nathan honoured posthumously

Besides legislation, PM Lee also said that the country will need “broad-minded and enlightened” leaders to set examples for others to spread the message of tolerance and understanding.

This includes both young IRO leaders who have been reaching out to various networks to promote interfaith dialogues, as well as older leaders who have been giving guidance and contributions to this cause.

An example is the late Singapore president SR Nathan, who had been the IRO’s patron from 2012 to 2016.

Nathan was exemplary of what the IRO stood for, passionate about the mission and provided invaluable advice and wisdom.

“He will always be remembered for caring deeply about building a harmonious society”, said PM Lee.

Nathan’s wife attended the event and received the award on his behalf.

Top photo by Ng Say Tiong

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Patriotic Chinese bought so many Huawei phones in China it offset shipments slump in global market

Today I learned.

August 27, 04:03 am

Thai palace releases rare images of King's 34-year-old Royal Consort, website crashes

A rare glimpse of the monarchy.

August 27, 12:41 am

Ex-PM Najib kept Malays in M'sia poor for political gain, think tank founder claims

He also posited that economic disparity in the country is to be blamed for racial tensions.

August 27, 12:06 am

18-month-old girl killed by falling mirror in Jewel Changi Airport: Family hires lawyer, police classifies case as unnatural death

The family could sue.

August 26, 11:46 pm

M'sian Minister Syed Saddiq will engage supporters & detractors while police investigate Zakir Naik

Echo chambers are bad for discussion.

August 26, 11:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close