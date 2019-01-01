Proposed changes to religious harmony act will be introduced in Parliament in Sep. 2019: PM Lee

Changes to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act will be proposed in a Bill submitted to Parliament when it sits next week, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking at the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO)’s 70th Anniversary Gala Dinner on Monday, Aug. 26, PM Lee emphasised the importance of not taking our racial and religious harmony for granted, noting the presence of “new threats” that necessitate the updates to a law that hasn’t yet been enforced since it was passed in 1992.

Faiths in S’pore defer to superior religious authorities elsewhere

One thing PM Lee pointed out in his speech was that the religious faiths and communities in Singapore have existed for centuries and even millennia, but are not indigenous to Singapore.

Hence, while there is no need for us to worry about religious trends taking place here, this situation nonetheless “exposes us to other people’s problems” like the ongoing culture wars in the U.S. and Islamic extremism in the Middle East arising from distorted interpretations of the Quran.

“These are not our problems nor are they our battles. We must remember this, if we are to live harmoniously with one another in Singapore’s multicultural society. Religion is a deeply personal and sensitive matter. It concerns our conscience and conviction. It provides us with a sense of the meaning and purpose of life, builds sound character, and teaches us to be compassionate and to empathise with others. To be one people, one nation and one Singapore, we must respect people who have different faiths than ourselves, accommodate each other and adjust our religious practices. It is the only way we can maintain a culture of tolerance, and live amicably together in a dense urban environment.”

Do not allow “unfettered and rambunctious” discussion on religion

PM Lee used Sri Lanka as an example to remind people that race and religion are sensitive issues “which can be stirred up and exploited” even after a long history of peaceful time.

In Sri Lanka, Buddhists, Hindus, and Muslims had coexisted peacefully for a long time but it has been troubled with ethnic and religious tensions since its independence in 1949.

Therefore, the mutual trust and confidence that different religious groups in Singapore have established is an “enormous progress” that is very precious and rare.

“We have become a more cohesive nation, and are now able to discuss sensitive matters more openly and candidly, in order to address problems and better appreciate one another’s point of view. But we do not allow unfettered and rambunctious discussion on religion; or even worse — provocative or blasphemous cartoons, performances and videos; nor are we likely to do so for a very long time to come. We have no illusions about the depths of the religious fault lines in our society, and the harm that will befall us if we neglect to manage them.”

Amendments to be made to Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act

Turning to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act (MRHA), which Law & Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam mentioned would be happening soon as well, PM Lee talked about its history and application over the years.

The act was passed in 1990 to set ground rules for all religious groups while the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony was also established to provide advice in dealing with religious issues sensitively.

Amendments that will be proposed address the rise of social media and online communication, which, he observes, “has made it much easier for people to cause offence through spreading vitriol and falsehoods, and for others to take offence”.

He said that the religious leaders were consulted on proposed changes, expressing his gratefulness for their support for them.

Late president SR Nathan honoured posthumously

Besides legislation, PM Lee also said that the country will need “broad-minded and enlightened” leaders to set examples for others to spread the message of tolerance and understanding.

This includes both young IRO leaders who have been reaching out to various networks to promote interfaith dialogues, as well as older leaders who have been giving guidance and contributions to this cause.

An example is the late Singapore president SR Nathan, who had been the IRO’s patron from 2012 to 2016.

Nathan was exemplary of what the IRO stood for, passionate about the mission and provided invaluable advice and wisdom.

“He will always be remembered for caring deeply about building a harmonious society”, said PM Lee.

Nathan’s wife attended the event and received the award on his behalf.

