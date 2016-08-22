fbpx

5 ~aesthetic~ cafes in JB less with wood-accented interiors, 10 minutes by Grab from CIQ

New weekend, new cafes.

Melanie Lim | August 31, 05:10 pm

It’s not an overstatement to say Singaporeans love travelling to Johor Bahru.

If you’re thinking of heading down to JB this weekend, here are some cafes that are a 10 minute (or less) grab ride from the Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) .

1) Miyakori Coffee

First on the list is Miyakori Coffee at City Square Mall, which is right in front of the CIQ.

The main highlight of this 50-seater cafe are the cartoon characters imprinted on cups, cakes (~S$4.30) and drinks (S$3.30 – S$5.30):

You can also try their selection of waffles (S$6 – S$7):

Or pastel coloured Frappressos (S$5 – S$6):

Address: J5-19, Johor Bahru City Square, 108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily

2) Shakespeare Milkshakes

Shakespeare Milkshakes is a Scandinavian-style cafe with plenty of photo spots:

The cafe specialises in a variety of food and drinks, including speciality milkshakes (S$6), waffles (S$6), croffles (S$3.30) and soft serve ice cream (S$4):

In July, they launched the boba cheesecake (S$6.30), which bubble tea fans may be keen to try:

There are also plenty of boardgames at the cafe that guests can play with:

Currently, they are having a one-for-one promotion for their bubble milk tea (S$4 – $5) until end September:

Image via Shakespeare Milkshakes

Address: 9 Jalan Trus, Johor Bahru 80000

Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday, 12pm – 11pm
Saturday to Sunday, 12pm – 12am

3) Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters

Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters is a cafe located five minutes away from KSL mall.

Here’s a quick look at their furniture:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzLUNfbAvI8/

The cafe sells cakes, coffees and even scones:

They are best known for their 3D latte art, featuring foam animals:

Address: 28, Jalan Maju, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening Hours: 8am – 6pm, daily (closed on Thursdays)

4) Openwork

With a clean and open concept, Openwork is very much a hipster’s hangout (if that’s still a thing).

If you’re there for the gram, this cafe should suit your purpose nicely.

Mains range around S$6 to S$8, while gyozas cost S$4 for a plate of six:

They also serve drinks from S$3 to S$7.

Address: 236, Gim Shew Building, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Johor Bahru 80000

Opening Hours: 11am – 9pm, daily

5) Mok Mok Brunch & Bistro

Mok Mok Brunch & Bistro is a botanical themed cafe that uses local produce in their dishes.

There’s plenty of greenery inside and outside of the cafe:

With hanging vines on the ceilings:

Their menu consists of mains like rice bowls (S$7 – S$13) and burgers (S$6 – S$9):

As well as desserts like souffle pancakes (S$8) and egg pufflets (S$6 – S$7):

Address: 78, Jalan Pingai, Taman Pelangi, Johor Bahru 80400

Opening Hours: 11:30am – 11:30pm, daily

