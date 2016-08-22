5 ~aesthetic~ cafes in JB less with wood-accented interiors, 10 minutes by Grab from CIQ

It’s not an overstatement to say Singaporeans love travelling to Johor Bahru.

Advertisement

If you’re thinking of heading down to JB this weekend, here are some cafes that are a 10 minute (or less) grab ride from the Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) .

1) Miyakori Coffee

First on the list is Miyakori Coffee at City Square Mall, which is right in front of the CIQ.

The main highlight of this 50-seater cafe are the cartoon characters imprinted on cups, cakes (~S$4.30) and drinks (S$3.30 – S$5.30):

You can also try their selection of waffles (S$6 – S$7):

Or pastel coloured Frappressos (S$5 – S$6):

Address: J5-19, Johor Bahru City Square, 108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Advertisement

2) Shakespeare Milkshakes

Shakespeare Milkshakes is a Scandinavian-style cafe with plenty of photo spots:

The cafe specialises in a variety of food and drinks, including speciality milkshakes (S$6), waffles (S$6), croffles (S$3.30) and soft serve ice cream (S$4):

Advertisement

In July, they launched the boba cheesecake (S$6.30), which bubble tea fans may be keen to try:

There are also plenty of boardgames at the cafe that guests can play with:

Currently, they are having a one-for-one promotion for their bubble milk tea (S$4 – $5) until end September:

Address: 9 Jalan Trus, Johor Bahru 80000

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday, 12pm – 11pm

Saturday to Sunday, 12pm – 12am

Advertisement

3) Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters

Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters is a cafe located five minutes away from KSL mall.

Here’s a quick look at their furniture:

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzLUNfbAvI8/

The cafe sells cakes, coffees and even scones:

They are best known for their 3D latte art, featuring foam animals:

Address: 28, Jalan Maju, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening Hours: 8am – 6pm, daily (closed on Thursdays)

Advertisement

4) Openwork

With a clean and open concept, Openwork is very much a hipster’s hangout (if that’s still a thing).

If you’re there for the gram, this cafe should suit your purpose nicely.

Advertisement

Mains range around S$6 to S$8, while gyozas cost S$4 for a plate of six:

They also serve drinks from S$3 to S$7.

Address: 236, Gim Shew Building, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Johor Bahru 80000

Opening Hours: 11am – 9pm, daily

Advertisement

5) Mok Mok Brunch & Bistro

Mok Mok Brunch & Bistro is a botanical themed cafe that uses local produce in their dishes.

There’s plenty of greenery inside and outside of the cafe:

Advertisement

With hanging vines on the ceilings:

Their menu consists of mains like rice bowls (S$7 – S$13) and burgers (S$6 – S$9):

As well as desserts like souffle pancakes (S$8) and egg pufflets (S$6 – S$7):

Address: 78, Jalan Pingai, Taman Pelangi, Johor Bahru 80400

Opening Hours: 11:30am – 11:30pm, daily

Advertisement

Top image via britneykhu, shakespeare.milkshakes, miss_anqi, smackyourlips on Instagram