5 ~aesthetic~ cafes in JB less with wood-accented interiors, 10 minutes by Grab from CIQ
New weekend, new cafes.
It’s not an overstatement to say Singaporeans love travelling to Johor Bahru.
If you’re thinking of heading down to JB this weekend, here are some cafes that are a 10 minute (or less) grab ride from the Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) .
1) Miyakori Coffee
First on the list is Miyakori Coffee at City Square Mall, which is right in front of the CIQ.
The main highlight of this 50-seater cafe are the cartoon characters imprinted on cups, cakes (~S$4.30) and drinks (S$3.30 – S$5.30):
#manmakecoffee #masfotokopi #klcoffeespots #burpplekl #timeoutkl #exploremy #vscocam #vscomalaysia #vscokl #vscogood #vscoawesome #vscolife #iphoneSE #vscofood #vscophile #throwback #potd #gf_malaysia #gf_daily #igaddict #instagood #hungrygowhere #foodink #malaysiancafe #cafehopmy #vscocoffee #eatdrinkkl #snapseed #onthetableproject #tablesituation
You can also try their selection of waffles (S$6 – S$7):
TGIF! What shall we do on Friday? It's all about SWEET! SWEET! SEEET! And SWEET again! ❤️ Visit miyakori Coffee Branches for crispy and delicious waffles!
Or pastel coloured Frappressos (S$5 – S$6):
Address: J5-19, Johor Bahru City Square, 108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily
2) Shakespeare Milkshakes
Shakespeare Milkshakes is a Scandinavian-style cafe with plenty of photo spots:
Hello guys! we are the latest member of the happening cafe scene in old town Johor Bahru! we are specialised in Specialty Milkshakes, Croffle/waffle and Soft serve ice cream! We are having our soft-launching tomorrow (21st Sep). Drop by and visit us as we are offering an opening promo of our product! Cheers! Address: 9, Jalan Trus, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor. Opening hours: Mon-Tue & Thu-Fri: 12pm-11pm; Sat-Sun 12pm-12mn; closed on Wed.
Everyone's going back home for Chinese New Year but we're staying put. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #shakespearemilkshakes will be open throughout this festive season so pop in for some sweet treats!
The cafe specialises in a variety of food and drinks, including speciality milkshakes (S$6), waffles (S$6), croffles (S$3.30) and soft serve ice cream (S$4):
Can't resist any form of chocolates. So here we were with a Kinder bueno milkshake and dark chocolate soft serve on a hot afternoon, shortly after lunch. . Such a nice and comfortable cafe with lots of space upstairs. Wouldn't mind coming back to try the waffles next time.
In July, they launched the boba cheesecake (S$6.30), which bubble tea fans may be keen to try:
There are also plenty of boardgames at the cafe that guests can play with:
Bond with your friends over bubble tea and board games, when you visit us at #shakespearemilkshakes. ⠀ We've got enough activities to blast through a whole day of fun!
Currently, they are having a one-for-one promotion for their bubble milk tea (S$4 – $5) until end September:
Address: 9 Jalan Trus, Johor Bahru 80000
Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday, 12pm – 11pm
Saturday to Sunday, 12pm – 12am
3) Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters
Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters is a cafe located five minutes away from KSL mall.
Here’s a quick look at their furniture:
The cafe sells cakes, coffees and even scones:
I'm thankful for every moment!🙏❤ ⬅️Swipe 🍰 + ☕ = Happiness 🤩 #teatime #qualitytime ➡️ #ThankstoBFF 🙏 Orange cake RM16, Butterscotch Nuts RM15, White RM12, Cold Cappucinno Rm13
They are best known for their 3D latte art, featuring foam animals:
Hello Tuesday! Which one do you prefer the Beary 🐻 Chocolate or Matcha Octopus 🐙 ?
Address: 28, Jalan Maju, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Opening Hours: 8am – 6pm, daily (closed on Thursdays)
4) Openwork
With a clean and open concept, Openwork is very much a hipster’s hangout (if that’s still a thing).
If you’re there for the gram, this cafe should suit your purpose nicely.
[JB 🇲🇾 Openwork] Interesting theme of concept which attracted me there, the little fat boy featuring everywhere and on their menu attracted the fatty me 🤪 They serve rice bowls and gyozas which are the well-known of the cafe.
Mains range around S$6 to S$8, while gyozas cost S$4 for a plate of six:
Beef Don // Love everything in this bowl! Lao gan ma beef slices, perfect egg yolk, miso glazed eggplant, coriander and yuzu rice! But i wish the lao gan ma taste can be stronger, can't really taste it in the beef 😂 Swipe left to see #yolkporn hahah! 🌝
They also serve drinks from S$3 to S$7.
Address: 236, Gim Shew Building, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Johor Bahru 80000
Opening Hours: 11am – 9pm, daily
5) Mok Mok Brunch & Bistro
Mok Mok Brunch & Bistro is a botanical themed cafe that uses local produce in their dishes.
There’s plenty of greenery inside and outside of the cafe:
With hanging vines on the ceilings:
Their menu consists of mains like rice bowls (S$7 – S$13) and burgers (S$6 – S$9):
As well as desserts like souffle pancakes (S$8) and egg pufflets (S$6 – S$7):
[JB 🇲🇾 Mok Mok Brunch & Bistro] A pretty little cafe that's filled with loads of natural lighting that bring a cosy atmosphere. Had the soufflé pancakes that were the best i had in JB 😍!
Address: 78, Jalan Pingai, Taman Pelangi, Johor Bahru 80400
Opening Hours: 11:30am – 11:30pm, daily
Top image via britneykhu, shakespeare.milkshakes, miss_anqi, smackyourlips on Instagram
