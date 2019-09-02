fbpx

Back

Ex-CEO Alain Ong accuses Pokka of bribing M’sian authorities & finding him a ‘dissident’

Juicy.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 29, 07:55 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao revealed in an exclusive that Pokka is suing its former chief executive officer, Alain Ong, for alleged illegal dealings with Kimly Limited and Asian Story Corporation.

Pokka suing ex-CEO Alain Ong for S$6.51 million in losses

Ong is the husband of local celebrity Vivian Lai, who was made the ambassador of Pokka during Ong’s term.

Who’s Alain Ong? Here are 5 facts about the Pokka CEO, & hubby of former Pokka ambassador Vivian Lai

Ong accused Pokka of bribery & sale to North Korea

In the latest development, Wanbao reported the other side of the story as they retrieved Ong’s statement from court documents.

According to the report on Aug. 29, Ong claimed that the higher management at Pokka’s headquarters, Pokka Sapporo, bribed the Malaysian authorities in Johor Bahru to obtain a business permit.

Ong said that he strongly objected the act of bribery at that point in time.

He also alleged that Pokka wanted to sell products to a middleman agent from North Korea, but Ong, again, objected to this idea.

Ong added that he was rebutted several times during the company’s meetings too.

As such, he accused higher management at Pokka Sapporo of trying to get rid of him through a lawsuit as he was a “dissident” to them.

In Ong’s defence, he said that the Pokka management wanted to shame him and affect his future job prospects through this lawsuit, mainly because of their disagreements on these two incidents.

Instruct domestic helper to lie that they are not at home

According to Wanbao, Ong and Lai told their helper to tell the reporter that they were not at home to avoid questions.

When the reporter visited their Bukit Timah semi-detached house, Ong and Lai were seen at home.

The reporter noticed a Maserati parked outside the house and another two vehicles in the house.

The lights in the living room were on initially and the reporter saw the couple through the gates.

The reporter pressed the doorbell and saw Lai speak briefly to the helper.

However, when the helper came over, she told the reporter that the couple was not around.

Even after the reporter told her that the couple was spotted in the house, the helper just returned back without a response.

The couple was seen speaking to the helper afterward and the three of them just went further into the house.

Lights in the living room were switched off as well.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Elderly man in S'pore accumulates piles of donated soy sauce & instant noodles as he doesn't cook

Enough items to open a shop.

August 29, 06:51 pm

Forever 21 prepares for potential bankruptcy

Forever is a very long time.

August 29, 06:39 pm

SAF to conduct military & live-firing exercises from Sept. 2-9, 2019

Stay away.

August 29, 06:26 pm

Why some luxury bags appreciate in value, explained.

But probably not a good idea to use them as investment tools unless you are a collector.

August 29, 06:14 pm

Getting jailed not scary for Hong Kong protesters as their homes already small like cells

'Nothing to lose' is the mantra for protesters.

August 29, 06:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close