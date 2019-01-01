fbpx

Sembawang HDB flat burns down after PMD left charging

Another one.

Belmont Lay | August 26, 09:39 pm

A Housing and Development Board flat in Sembawang was burned to a crisp after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning, Aug. 26.

Preliminary investigations indicated a personal mobility device (PMD) left charging could have been the cause of the 12th floor unit at Block 364B Sembawang Crescent burning down.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post it responded to the fire at about 5.10am.

The SCDF post said: “Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a personal mobility device (PMD) which was charging at the time of the fire.”

SCDF officers used a hose reel and two compressed air foam packs to put out the fire that involved the contents of the flat’s living room.

SCDF said no injuries were reported.

How not to burn your house down

The SCDF urged the public to practise fire safety tips to prevent such fires from occurring.

Any PMDs or power-assisted bicycles must not be left charging unattended for an extended period of time.

Only devices that are certified with the UL2272 safety standard should be used.

