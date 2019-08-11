fbpx

Back

Lone otter ambles around Ang Mo Kio, visits Djitsun Mall & stops by Pizza Hut

Craving pizzas or working as a Grabfood rider?

Zhangxin Zheng | August 31, 02:14 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

An otter has made a surprise visit to the heartlands at Ang Mo Kio Central recently.

In a Facebook post by Ottercity, the otter was alone and could have accidentally wandered off into the neighbourhood on Aug. 27, 2019.

Helpful S’poreans ensure otter is safe

According to Ottercity, members of the public spotted the otter at around evening time.

Some tried to give the otter water out of concern and one middle-aged looking woman also followed the otter around just to make sure it is safe.

Along with the Facebook post is a photo of the otter lazing outside a Pizza Hut outlet which amused netizens.

Photo from Ottercity Facebook.
Screenshot from Ottercity Facebook.
Screenshot from Ottercity Facebook.
Screenshot from Ottercity Facebook.
Screenshot from Ottercity Facebook.
Screenshot from Ottercity Facebook.

The otter eventually went into a drain and left the neighbourhood.

While many Singaporeans love otters, it is important to take note of the advice shared in the post if you happen to see them around:

* CALL these helplines: NParks Animal Response Centre 1800-4761600 or ACRES 97837782. 

* OBSERVE what the animal is doing, pin your location and the direction it is moving in. Take a picture or video from a safe distance. Be mindful of your surroundings, especially near roads.

* DON’T trap or approach it – the animal will not know your intentions and may react to protect itself. Trapping is not helpful at this stage – you may not know its route and may be preventing it from going back.

* AVOID going close for wefies and do not surround it, especially for children or a crowd. These actions may unknowingly trigger the animal to bolt, which can be dangerous if it is near traffic. 

Top photo collage from Ottercity Facebook.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New 11km green corridor will connect to Jurong Lake Gardens, S'pore Botanic Gardens & Gardens by the Bay

Restoration works at Bukit Timah Railway Station will start in 2020 too.

August 31, 12:37 pm

Sembawang Hot Spring Park reopening in Jan 2020 with cascading pool, cafe, floral walk

Looks great.

August 31, 12:28 pm

Over 20 students & teachers from Punggol Primary School down with diarrhoea, stomach pain during camp

The cause is unclear.

August 31, 11:38 am

Science is everywhere, even when you least expect it

Science activities galore this Sept. 2019.

August 31, 10:59 am

S'porean footballer Ben Davis draws flak for omitting S'pore flag on Instagram page

Oh no.

August 31, 10:41 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close