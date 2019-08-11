Lone otter ambles around Ang Mo Kio, visits Djitsun Mall & stops by Pizza Hut

An otter has made a surprise visit to the heartlands at Ang Mo Kio Central recently.

In a Facebook post by Ottercity, the otter was alone and could have accidentally wandered off into the neighbourhood on Aug. 27, 2019.

Helpful S’poreans ensure otter is safe

According to Ottercity, members of the public spotted the otter at around evening time.

Some tried to give the otter water out of concern and one middle-aged looking woman also followed the otter around just to make sure it is safe.

Along with the Facebook post is a photo of the otter lazing outside a Pizza Hut outlet which amused netizens.

The otter eventually went into a drain and left the neighbourhood.

While many Singaporeans love otters, it is important to take note of the advice shared in the post if you happen to see them around:

* CALL these helplines: NParks Animal Response Centre 1800-4761600 or ACRES 97837782. * OBSERVE what the animal is doing, pin your location and the direction it is moving in. Take a picture or video from a safe distance. Be mindful of your surroundings, especially near roads. * DON’T trap or approach it – the animal will not know your intentions and may react to protect itself. Trapping is not helpful at this stage – you may not know its route and may be preventing it from going back. * AVOID going close for wefies and do not surround it, especially for children or a crowd. These actions may unknowingly trigger the animal to bolt, which can be dangerous if it is near traffic.

